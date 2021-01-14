Zion Williamson cleared to resume team activities

After being sidelined for Wednesday's game against the LA Clippers due to receiving an inconclusive COVID test result, Zion Williamson was cleared to resume team activities Thursday. New Orleans (4-6) plays a second game in three days in Los Angeles on Friday, visiting the Lakers at 9 p.m. Central. Like Wednesday's matchup in Staples Center, Pelicans-Lakers will also be televised on ESPN.

ESPN.com reported Thursday afternoon that the second-year forward will be available to play in Friday's game.