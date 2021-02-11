Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram remain in the top 10 in West All-Star front-court voting

New Orleans Pelican forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram remain in the top 10 in the Western Conference All-Star front-court voting.

The NBA announced the second round voting returns Thursday morning and Williamson maintains the sixth position in the West front-court category with 842,439 votes. Ingram remains in the ninth spot with 433,041 votes, one spot ahead of Carmelo Anthony with 346,812 votes.

The five West front-court players ahead of Williamson are LeBron James (4.3 million), Nikola Jokic (3.0 million), Kawhi Leonard (2.4 million), Anthony Davis (2.3 million) and Paul George (1.0 million).

According to the NBA, fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 All-Star starters. Current NBA players and a media panel then account for 25 percent of the vote each.

TNT will unveil the All-Star starters Thursday, Feb. 18, during the network’s pregame show. TNT will also announce the NBA All-Star reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

