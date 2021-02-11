Zero Pelicans players listed on Thursday's injury report at Dallas
On the second game of a four-game road trip, the Pelicans have no players listed on the team's official injury report, which was released this afternoon. The Pelicans faceoff against the Mavericks on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 6:30 p.m CST. Catch the action on Fox Sports New Orleans, ESPN and ESPN Radio New Orlean 100.3 FM.
Dallas has no players listed on its Thursday official injury update.
Previous game starting lineups
NEW ORLEANS (11-13)
Wednesday loss at Chicago
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
DALLAS (12-14)
Wednesday win vs. Atlanta
Luka Dončić, Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porziņģis
Season series
FIRST HALF
Feb. 12: at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
SECOND HALF
TBD
All-time series
Dallas 45-22
NEXT UP: