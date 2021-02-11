Zero Pelicans players listed on Thursday's injury report at Dallas

On the second game of a four-game road trip, the Pelicans have no players listed on the team's official injury report, which was released this afternoon. The Pelicans faceoff against the Mavericks on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 6:30 p.m CST. Catch the action on Fox Sports New Orleans, ESPN and ESPN Radio New Orlean 100.3 FM.

Dallas has no players listed on its Thursday official injury update.

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (11-13)

Wednesday loss at Chicago

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

DALLAS (12-14)

Wednesday win vs. Atlanta

Luka Dončić, Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porziņģis

Season series

FIRST HALF

Feb. 12: at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

SECOND HALF

TBD

All-time series

Dallas 45-22