Will Guillory on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - October 6, 2021
Will Guillory of The Athletic joins Daniel Sallerson to preview tonight's preseason game against Orlando.
Willy Hernangómez on next game improvements | Pelicans-Magic Shootaround Interview 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez talks about team improvements for preseason game #2 following shootaround practice as the team gets set to host the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
| 06:04
Jonas Valančiūnas on his game status | Pelicans-Magic Shootaround Interview 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas talks about his status for the Pelicans home preseason game against the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021 following Wednesday's shootaround.
| 02:21
Pelicans vs. Magic Preseason HYPE | 2021-22 NBA
Get HYPE for tonight's New Orleans Pelicans game against the Orlando Magic at 7pm CST on Bally Sports New Orleans.
| 00:29
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/05/21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
| 04:28
Brandon Ingram Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/5/21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks to the media following practice on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
| 03:16
Devonte' Graham Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/5/21
Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks to the media following practice on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
| 02:05
Willie Green | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks about the team's turnovers in their preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4, 2021.
| 04:53
Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about Trey Murphy III, his Year 3 growth, and Willie Green's leadership following the team's preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4, 2021.
| 04:10
Trey Murphy III | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III talks about his first NBA preseason game following the team's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4, 2021.
| 02:19
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker leads New Orleans with 22 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the team with 22 points against the Timberwolves in preseason play.
| 02:00
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Trey Murphy III scores 21 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III racked up the points in the second half, finishing with 21 against the Timberwolves in preseason play.
| 01:12
Trey Murphy III with a 12-point spurt in the 4th Quarter | Pelicans-Timberwolves Preseason Highlights 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III heats up from deep in the fourth quarter for 12 points.
| 00:41
Brandon Ingram dunk in the lane | Pelicans-Timberwolves Preseason Highlights 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy feeds a wide open Brandon Ingram under the rim for the dunk.
| 00:10
Triple for Trey Murphy III | Pelicans-Timberwolves Preseason Highlights 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III drain the the triple in transition.
| 00:09
Jaxson Hayes putback slam | Pelicans-Timberwolves Preseason Highlights 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes flies above the rim for the putback slam.
| 00:17
Nickeil Alexander-Walker banks off the glass | Pelicans-Timberwolves Preseason Highlights 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker connects on the high bank shot and-1.
| 00:23
Naji Marshall steal and slam | Pelicans-Timberwolves Preseason Highlights 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall picks the pass and races the floor for the fast break slam.
| 00:10
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/3/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on October 3, 2021.
| 02:48
Tomas Satoransky Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/3/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomáš Satoranský speaks to the media following practice on October 3, 2021.
| 05:08
Garrett Temple Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/3/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple speaks to the media following practice on October 3, 2021.
| 01:35
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/02/21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on October 2, 2021.
| 05:21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Post Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/2/21
Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks to the media following practice on October 2, 2021.
| 03:24
Jaxson Hayes Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/2/21
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes speaks to the media following Practice on October 2, 2021.
| 02:30
Naji Marshall Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/2/2021
Pelicans guard Naji Marshall speaks to the media following practice on October 2, 2021.
| 02:15
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | 9/30/21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
| 05:54
Trey Murphy Post-Practice Interview | 9/30/21
Pelicans guard Trey Murphy speaks to the media following practice on September 30, 2021 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
| 02:40
Herbert Jones Post-Practice Interview | 9/30/21
Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks to the media following practice on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
| 01:37
Behind the Scenes at Pelicans Media Day 2021
Go behind the scenes at New Orleans Pelicans Media Day as the team has a little fun before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.
| 02:59
Head Coach Willie Green Post-Practice Interview 9/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on September 29, 2021.
| 05:04
Jonas Valanciunas Post-Practice Interview | 9/29/21
Pelicans Center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following the team's practice on September 29, 2021.
| 02:48
