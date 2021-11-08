Will Guillory on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 8, 2021
The Athletic's Will Guillory joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss the Pelicans current road trip and tonight's matchup against Dallas.
Jaxson Hayes bank and-1 | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights 11/8/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes goes up strong at the rim for the score and-1
| 00:21
Josh Hart downhill drive and score | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights 11/8/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart picks up speed and sidesteps the Mavericks defense for the score in the paint.
| 00:14
Devonte' Graham drains the triple | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights 11/8/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham curls around the screen and drains the three.
| 00:13
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview 11-7-21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
| 05:16
Naji Marshall Post-Practice Interview 11-7-21
Naji Marshall speaks to the media following practice on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
| 01:18
Devonte' Graham Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Warriors 11-5-21
| 02:55
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Warriors 11-5-21
| 04:08
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 20 points vs. Golden State Warriors
| 01:59
Josh Hart hits the TOUGH shot for the Pels | Pelicans at Warriors 11-5-21
Josh Hart hits the TOUGH shot for the Pels.
| 00:14
3-pointer by Jonas Valanciunas off the assist by Josh Hart | Pelicans at Warriors 11-5-21
3-pointer by Jonas Valanciunas off the assist by Josh Hart
| 00:09
Jonas Valanciunas with the mid-range jumper off the feed by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans at Warriors
Jonas Valanciunas with the mid-range jumper off the feed by Nickeil Alexander-Walker
| 00:17
Devonte' Graham with the 3 | Pelicans at Warriors 11-5-21
Devonte' Graham with the 3 to start the Pelicans off hot.
| 00:15
Willie Green Pregame Press Conference | Pelicans at Warriors 11-5-21
Willie Green speaks to the media ahead of Friday night's game against the Golden State Warriors.
| 07:13
Herbert Jones on his injury and different defensive assignments | Pelicans Shootaround 11-5-21
Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks to the media about his injury, guarding a variety of defenders, and helping the team even when he is not on the court.
| 02:04
Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 11/3/2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).
| 04:30
Willie Green | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 11/3/2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).
| 04:55
Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 11/3/2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).
| 03:00
Garrett Temple | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 11/3/2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).
| 04:15
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Sacramento Kings 11-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Sacramento Kings (11-3-2021).
| 03:05
Kira Lewis Jr. floats it off the glass | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. with the pretty floater off the glass vs. the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).
| 00:17
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Sacramento Kings 11-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Sacramento Kings 3rd quarter highlights (11/3/2021).
| 02:20
Kira Lewis Jr. with one of the day's best dunks
| 00:00
Nickeil Alexander-Walker helps extend the lead in the 3rd | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker with a pair of nice buckets in the 3rd quarter vs. the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).
| 00:30
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Sacramento Kings 11-3-2021
| 00:00
Jonas Valančiūnas starts the 3rd with back to back buckets | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas starts the 3rd quarter with a pair of nice shots vs the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).
| 00:19
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Sacramento Kings 11-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Sacramento Kings 2nd quarter highlights (11/3/2021).
| 01:33
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Sacramento Kings 11-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Sacramento Kings 1st quarter highlights (11/3/2021).
| 02:23
Jaxson Hayes blocks Buddy Hield | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes gets the block on Buddy Hield and the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).
| 00:23
Pelicans start game with three triples | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
The New Orleans Pelicans started hot from deep vs. the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).
| 00:41
Josh Hart on second half execution, turnovers | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Willie Green speaks with the media following the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns on November 1, 2021.
| 06:34
