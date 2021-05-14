Will Guillory on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - May 14, 2021
The Athletics' Will Guillory joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to preview tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors, and much more.
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Golden State
The New Orleans Pelicans conclude their five-game road swing with a trip to San Francisco to face off against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, May 14, 2021.
| 00:31
24 Seconds with James Johnson presented by Tissot
Join New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson as he goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about his passion for martial arts, go-to foods, and more.
| 00:37
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Didi Louzada 5-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Didi Louzada postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
| 03:56
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Kira Lewis Jr. 5-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
| 02:28
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
| 08:36
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 5-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks, 05/12/2021
| 00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. with 8 straight in the 4th | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. drains 2 triples and adds an And-1 vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
| 00:30
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 5-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks 3rd quarter highlights (5/12/2021).
| 01:57
Jaxson Hayes defends the drive up and gets the block | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes stops the penetration and trails the play for the block vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
| 00:27
James Johnson pretty reverse And-1 | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson gets the And-1 off the nice take vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
| 00:21
Naji Marshal hard to the hole | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall finishes with the strong dunk vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
| 00:22
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 5-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks 2nd quarter highlights (5/12/2021).
| 01:41
Jaxson Hayes two putbacks in a row | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes stays active down low with a pair of putbacks vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
| 00:24
Jaxson Hayes delivers with the reverse dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes flies through the paint and finishes with the reverse dunk vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
| 00:10
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 5-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks 1st quarter highlights (5/12/2021).
| 02:33
Wenyen Gabriel gets the paint points and triple | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans forward Wenyen Gabriel battles down low for the putback then knocks down the three pointer vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
| 00:31
Naji Marshall strong finish on the and-1 | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall fights through contact in transition and get the and-1 vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
| 00:21
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Mavericks & Warriors
Get HYPE as the Pelicans continue their road trip with matchups against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, May 12, and the Golden State Warriors on Friday, May 14.
| 00:30
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Dallas
The New Orleans Pelicans continue their five-game road swing with a trip to Dallas to face off against the Mavericks on Wednesday, May 13, 2021.
| 00:32
24 Seconds with Nickeil Alexander-Walker presented by Tissot
Join New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker as he goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about his favorite shoes, his fashion sense, and more.
| 00:30
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 5-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about the confidence of the team despite the recent road defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 10, 2021.
| 05:10
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Naji Marshall 5-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall talks about his personal improvements with extended minutes following the team's road defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 10, 2021.
| 02:40
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 5-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about losing the battle on the boards and the team's fight in their road defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 10, 2021.
| 06:05
Lonzo Ball clutch triple in 4Q | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball hits a key triple to cut the deficit late in the fourth quarter against the Grizzlies.
| 00:14
Eric Bledsoe fast break finish and-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe races down the floor for the finish and foul.
| 00:17
New Orleans with a 12-0 Run vs. Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans go on a 12-0 run between the second and third quarters vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
| 00:00
Eric Bledsoe drive and dish to Willy Hernangomez | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe pushes the pace and dishes off to Willy Hernangomez for and-1 score.
| 00:19
Nickeil Alexander-Walker behind-the-back dish to Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker feeds Kira Lewis Jr. with a behind the back dish on the fast break.
| 00:17
Jaxson Hayes drains from deep | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes hits the wide open three-pointer against the Grizzlies.
| 00:07
Naji Marshall steal and slam | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall tips the ball away and collects for the slam to close the first quarter.
| 00:16
