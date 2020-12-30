Weynen Gabriel will miss Thursday's Pelicans-Thunder game

New Orleans Pelicans forward Wenyen Gabriel will miss his fifth consecutive game as he is the only player listed on the team's Injury Report for Thursday's game at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gabriel, a 6-foot-9 forward out of Kentucky, is listed with right knee/quadriceps tendinosis.

The Pelicans (2-2) will try to bounce back from Tuesday's disappointing 111-86 loss at the Phoenix Suns. The Thunder are 1-2 in its first season playing for Coach Mark Daigneault, who replaced Billy Donovan. The game will be played at 7 p.m. at Chesapeake Energy Arena and televised by Fox Sports New Orleans and broadcast by ESPN 100.3. Thursday's game is the final game of a three-game homestand for Oklahoma City. Its Injury Report has not been released yet.