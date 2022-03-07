CJ McCollum shoots a floater over Malik Monk

West play-in race: ‘Every game matters’ for New Orleans in final five weeks

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 07, 2022

CJ McCollum has been involved in a Western Conference race to the postseason every year of his NBA career, qualifying for the playoffs eight consecutive times with Portland. For the 30-year-old to add to that streak with New Orleans, he understands that there’s no time like the present for the Pelicans to put themselves in optimal position to do damage this April. With just 18 games remaining in the 82-game slate, nothing’s guaranteed for New Orleans (27-37), which has a chance to move further up the West ladder, but also has not yet secured a play-in tournament spot.

“Every game matters,” McCollum said. “Throughout the season, it really matters, but now we have a chance to get a play-in (berth). We are three to six games out of solidifying a playoff spot. We just want to continue to execute, make the game fun, and we’ll continue to put ourselves in position to be either a play-in (team) or in a locked spot.”

Right now the Pelicans are among five West teams competing for two play-in spots (Minnesota and the LA Clippers are close to assured of being part of the April 12-15 tournament, even in a worst-case scenario). As a reminder, in Year 2 of the NBA’s highly-popular play-in format, the No. 7 seed hosts No. 8 in one matchup, while the No. 9 seed hosts No. 10 in the other. The loser of the 9-10 matchup is eliminated, while the winner advances to face the loser of 7-8, with the final playoff berth at stake.

Starting at ninth place in the West, here’s the current outlook for the West play-in race, along with a major question for each club:

9, LA LAKERS 28-35 (1.5 games ahead of New Orleans)

Season series vs. New Orleans: Pelicans lead 1-0; March 27 at New Orleans; April 1 at LA Lakers

Big question: Can Los Angeles capitalize on a rare soft part of its schedule this week?

Due to an 82-game slate back-loaded with national TV appearances due to the presence of LeBron James and championship expectations, the Lakers are facing a daunting close to 2021-22, but their next three games are all against sub-.500 opponents (San Antonio, Houston, Washington). After upsetting Golden State on Saturday, L.A. badly needs to pick up wins this week, because after this brief stretch, it only has four games left against opponents with losing records (out of 16 contests). Two of those are vs. New Orleans, which pounded the Lakers on their home floor by 28 points on Feb. 27.

10, NEW ORLEANS 27-37

Tiebreakers vs. other contenders: Lead Lakers 1-0 in season series; lead Trail Blazers 1-0 in season series; Trail Spurs 2-0 in season series; Trail Kings 2-1 in season series

Remaining games vs. play-in contenders: March 18 at San Antonio; March 26 vs. San Antonio; March 27 vs. LA Lakers; March 30 at Portland; April 1 at LA Lakers; April 5 at Sacramento; April 7 vs. Portland

Big question: Is the recent surge a sign of things to come?

Even after an overtime defeat Sunday at Denver, through five second-half games New Orleans is the NBA’s best team statistically by a wide margin (plus-19.3 net rating; second is Denver at plus-10.3). If the Pelicans continue to perform anywhere near that level, there won’t be much drama en route to them locking up a play-in berth. Their remaining schedule difficulty is the opposite of the Lakers’ slate, with only six games left out of 18 against teams sporting winning records (Memphis twice, Phoenix, Chicago, Clippers, Golden State). A couple qualifiers to that fact: there are two meetings left with 32-33 Charlotte, as well as one vs. 31-32 Atlanta. Also, what motivation will Memphis and Golden State have on the final weekend of the regular season (April 9-10) when they face NOLA? It’s conceivable one or both will have their seeding set in stone by then, even though those clubs are currently tied for second place.

11, PORTLAND 25-38 (1.5 games behind New Orleans)

Season series vs. New Orleans: Pelicans lead 1-0; March 30 at Portland; April 7 at New Orleans

Big question: Can the Trail Blazers withstand numerous injuries and stay in the hunt, even short-term?

Portland surprised virtually everyone around the league by reeling off four straight victories immediately after the McCollum trade, but since the All-Star break, the shorthanded Trail Blazers are 0-4, sporting the NBA’s worst net rating by a landslide (minus-26.4, well behind No. 29 Oklahoma City’s minus-12.6). Portland only had eight players available in Saturday’s loss at Minnesota; breakthrough performer Anfernee Simons isn’t playing in Monday’s rematch against the Timberwolves due to a quad injury. The Blazers also have seven of their next eight games on the road, where they are 9-20 this season (but 7-6 since Jan. 15).

12, SAN ANTONIO 24-40 (3.0 games behind New Orleans)

Season series vs. New Orleans: Spurs lead 2-0; March 18 at San Antonio; March 26 at New Orleans

Big question: Will home cooking vault San Antonio back into the thick of the race?

San Antonio went 4-4 on its annual midseason Rodeo Trip, including picking up an important victory in the Smoothie King Center on Feb. 12, but the Spurs have cooled off lately, losing four straight games. San Antonio is just 11-19 in the AT&T Center this season, a success rate that must improve dramatically in order for it to reach the play-in tournament. The Spurs have seven straight games on their home floor starting Monday vs. the Lakers and ending March 18 against the Pelicans. New Orleans can relieve some of the pressure from a pair of upcoming meetings with San Antonio by expanding a current three-game lead over its Southwest Division counterpart.

13, SACRAMENTO 24-42 (4.0 games behind New Orleans)

Season series vs. New Orleans: Kings lead 2-1; April 5 at Sacramento

Big question: Can the Kings get red-hot over their final 16 games?

It’s the only way for Sacramento to have a chance to leapfrog three teams and earn a play-in berth. The Kings are coming off a 2-3 road trip that kept them within shouting distance of 10th place, but must win a high percentage of their last 16 games to stay in the postseason conversation. For example, even if recently-surging New Orleans goes just 9-9 the rest of its slate, Sacramento would need to finish 12-4 to match that 36-46 overall record.

OTHER FREQUENTLY-ASKED QUESTIONS

Ninth place is within striking distance for New Orleans, but can the Pelicans move up even further than that in the West?

Mathematically it’s possible, but even the most optimistic fan might not project New Orleans to overcome a six-game deficit behind the eighth-place Clippers (34-32) with about a month left in the season. The Pelicans do own the tiebreaker over LAC and have an April 3 head-to-head meeting remaining in Crypto.com Arena, but it might require a lengthy losing streak by the Clippers to have any chance to surpass them. For example, even if the Clips play .500 ball the rest of the way, the Pelicans would need to go 15-3 to match a 42-40 record.

Don’t the Pelicans have a chance to take the Lakers’ first-round draft pick?

To the delight of many around the Gulf South, yes, this is possible. To make a long story short, if Los Angeles’ first-round pick winds up in the top 10 of the June draft, it will be conveyed to New Orleans. There are a few things that must happen for that to occur, with the first being that the Lakers need to miss the playoffs. Right now L.A. has the NBA’s 11th-worst record, but New Orleans passing it in the standings would push that to 10th-worst. Many Pelicans fans may not realize this, but along the same lines, they should also be rooting for East teams Washington (29-34) and New York (26-38) to stay or move ahead of the 28-35 Lakers. Even if the Lakers manage to stay out of the NBA’s bottom 10 record-wise, if they end up in the May draft lottery, their pick could still convey to the Pelicans if it “wins” a top-four spot during that drawing. Of course, the odds for a team holding a pre-lottery slot of 11-14 to do so are slim (roughly 9 percent if a team garners pre-lottery slot No. 11). 

