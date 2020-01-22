Updated Injury Report for Spurs game: Four Pelicans now probable, two questionable

The New Orleans Pelicans updated their InJury Report for Wednesday night's game vs. the San Antonio Spurs at the Smoothie King Center.

Now listed as probable for the game: center Derrick Favors (lower back soreness), guard Jrue Holiday (left elbow tricep strain), center Jahlil Okafor (lower back soreness) and forward Zion Williamson (right knee scope).

Guards Josh Hart and JJ Redick are questionable. Hart has appeared in 27 consecutive games for New Orleans (17-27).

Remaining listed as out for the Pelicans are Kenrich Williams (right lower back soreness) and Darius Miller (right Achilles surgery).

