2020 NBA Restart - All Access Practice
ORLANDO, FL - JULY 13: Lonzo Ball #2 and Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans talk during practice as part of the NBA Restart 2020 on July 13, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Update on Pelicans forward Zion Williamson

Posted: Jul 24, 2020

July 24, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson returned to the NBA campus in Orlando this evening, the team announced.

He was tested daily for COVID-19 while away from the team and produced negative results for all of them. Williamson is required to quarantine immediately, per NBA protocol.

“My family and I appreciate the love and respect that everyone showed us while we dealt with a private family matter,” said Williamson. “I‘m excited to rejoin my team in Orlando and look forward to getting back on the court with my teammates after quarantine.”

