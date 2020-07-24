Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
Update on Pelicans forward Zion Williamson
July 24, 2020
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson returned to the NBA campus in Orlando this evening, the team announced.
He was tested daily for COVID-19 while away from the team and produced negative results for all of them. Williamson is required to quarantine immediately, per NBA protocol.
“My family and I appreciate the love and respect that everyone showed us while we dealt with a private family matter,” said Williamson. “I‘m excited to rejoin my team in Orlando and look forward to getting back on the court with my teammates after quarantine.”
