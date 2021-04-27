Undrafted rookie Naji Marshall emerges as key contributor for Pelicans

Despite spending long stretches of the 2020-21 season either waiting for a chance to contribute with New Orleans, or logging minutes for the Erie BayHawks in the G League bubble, when rookie Naji Marshall’s big opportunity arrived in early April, he adapted immediately. A casual observer would have difficulty identifying the 23-year-old as a player possessing little on-court experience with his Pelicans teammates, particularly as they watch Marshall throw Jaxson Hayes alley oops in halfcourt offensive situations, looking like they’ve been connecting on the play for years.

“It’s definitely part of my background and my versatility,” Marshall said of his ability to get assists by setting up teammates for baskets. “I love getting people involved (by passing the ball) and that’s one of my lowkey talents I have and not many people know about it.”

Not many people around the NBA knew about Marshall, period, when New Orleans signed him to a two-way contract in December, after the Xavier (Ohio) product went undrafted in November. The 6-foot-7, 220-pounder was a projected second-round pick by some draft websites, but he was not among the 60 players selected. That ended up being to New Orleans’ benefit, especially after second-half injuries to reserves Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker created a void in the rotation. Since playing 30 minutes vs. Atlanta on April 2, Marshall has logged 20-plus minutes in 13 of the team’s last 14 games, with the lone exception being a 17-minute outing at Orlando on April 22. The only reason Marshall’s workload was curtailed against the Magic: The Pelicans rolled to a 35-point win and didn’t need him in the fourth quarter.

Other than that rout in Central Florida, New Orleans has leaned heavily on the East Coast native, who’s demonstrated a knack for hustle plays and providing whatever the Pelicans seem to need on a nightly basis. Not only has Marshall contributed double-digit scoring in five games, he’s dished out three-plus assists 10 times and averaged 5.4 rebounds in April, grabbing 11 at Washington. His breakout game occurred April 11 at Cleveland, when New Orleans came out of the locker room sluggishly and fell behind the Cavaliers by double digits. Marshall was the catalyst in turning momentum back in NOLA’s favor, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal.

“Naji was the game-changer in this game,” forward Zion Williamson said. “His energy, effort, intensity, everything he brought to the game tonight, was game-changing for us.”

In the weeks since, Marshall has also continued to take on challenging defensive assignments, tasked with trying to slow down the likes of perennial All-Stars such as Kyrie Irving and Paul George. Marshall’s foot speed, athleticism and length have helped him hold his own on many nights at that end of the floor.

“I really take it to heart when people score on me, or if I didn’t do a good defensive job,” Marshall said. “Definitely my approach to the game is to try to stop my man from scoring as many times as I can, and be the best teammate. I’m really defensive-minded before anything.”

In just 408 total minutes played this season, Marshall’s offensive versatility has also been impressive, showing an array of skills and knack for seeing the floor. NBADraft.net described Marshall coming out of college as an “accurate passer and a good facilitator who plays more like a point guard,” traits that have allowed the Pelicans to use him in a variety of ways.

“His skill level is good,” Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy said. “He can attack, he can make plays, he’s made some threes. He defends and rebounds. He’s played really, really well. I think the challenge going forward for him is the longer you play, the longer you’re in the rotation, (to perform at the same level). These guys who’ve broken in (late in the NBA season) have a little bit of advantage in a season like this, because they’re not as worn down.”

Over the final 11 games of the regular season, Marshall will continue to get chances to show what he can do in the NBA, after he appeared in just seven of the team’s first 47 games. Despite the limited playing time in 2020-21, he’s still managed to rank 16th among rookies in rebounding and 10th in assists (minimum 20 games played).

“I think all of us in the organization are interested to see how well he can sustain his level of play,” Van Gundy said prior to an April 18 game at New York. “I think we’ve all seen enough to see the promise in Naji and be excited about his future. It will be interesting to see what happens over the next four weeks.”