Two players on New Orleans Pelicans injury report for Milwaukee game on national TV

There are no changes to the New Orleans Pelicans injury report for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, which is set for an early tipoff time of 6:30 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center because the game is being broadcast by TNT.

New Orleans (20-30) will be missing reserve forward Kenrich Williams, who started 18 games during the early portion of the regular season but has remained out of the mix in recent weeks due to right lower back soreness. He is joined by Darius Miller (Achilles) as the only Pelicans on the team’s injury report.