Two Pelicans starters questionable for Tuesday’s game in Atlanta

A New Orleans team that has played the last three games short-handed has a chance to get some of its injured players back Tuesday when the Pelicans visit the Atlanta Hawks at 6:30 p.m. (Bally Sports, ESPN 100.3 FM).

New Orleans' top two scorers, Zion Williamson (right thumb sprain) and Brandon Ingram (right first MTP irritation), are listed as questionable on Monday’s official injury report. Meanwhile, Josh Hart (right thumb sprain), and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) have been ruled out of the game in Atlanta. Kira Lewis Jr. (right calf strain) is doubtful.

Atlanta has battled the injury bug in recent days as well, with four players ruled out ahead of Tuesday's matchup. John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out. Clint Capela (right hand soreness) is probable.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (22-27, 11TH IN WEST)

Sunday win at Houston

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams, James Johnson, Jaxson Hayes

HOUSTON (26-24, 4TH IN EAST)

Sunday win vs. Golden State

Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanović, Clint Capela, Solomon Hill, Kevin Huerter

SEASON SERIES

FIRST HALF

April 2: Atlanta 126, at New Orleans 103

SECOND HALF

April 6: at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 19-19 (Atlanta won last 4)