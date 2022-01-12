Two Pelicans listed as out for Thursday home game vs. Clippers

Every NBA team has been negatively affected in some way by injuries or player absences this season, but in terms of All-Star talent being sidelined, few clubs have been forced to overcome as much as New Orleans and the LA Clippers. When the Western Conference squads meet Thursday (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM), the Pelicans will be without 2021 All-Star forward Zion Williamson, while the Clippers won’t have perennial All-Star wings Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

However, as a few names have come off of New Orleans’ official injury reports recently, the list of Pelicans who are out was reduced this afternoon to Williamson and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain).

In addition to George and Leonard being sidelined, the Clippers have a series of other players who’ve missed games recently, including Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle), Luke Kennard (health and safety protocols) and Justise Winslow (health and safety protocols).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

LA CLIPPERS (21-21)

Tuesday win vs. Denver

Reggie Jackson, Amir Coffey, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

NEW ORLEANS (15-26)

Tuesday win vs. Minnesota

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 19: at New Orleans 94, LA Clippers 81

Nov. 29: New Orleans 123, at LA Clippers 104

Jan. 13: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

April 3: at LA Clippers, 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 36-30 (Pelicans won last 4)