Twenty-five New Orleans Pelicans games to watch in 2018-19

Only three months removed from the franchise’s most successful and memorable season in 10 years, the New Orleans Pelicans learned their full 82-game schedule for 2018-19 last week. After a first-round playoff sweep over Portland and a second-round matchup vs. Golden State – combined with what seems to be the Western Conference’s annual offseason improvement – there are a multitude of games to watch, but we’ve managed to narrow this list down to 25 contests. Thirteen New Orleans games will be broadcast nationally by ESPN or TNT:

Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Houston (ESPN)

New Orleans’ season opener will take place at Toyota Center, on the homecourt of the team with the NBA’s best record last season. The Rockets will begin the process of incorporating forward Carmelo Anthony, who’ll be making his Houston debut. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis begins Year 7 of his career in the Crescent City.

Friday, Oct. 19 vs. Sacramento

The Smoothie King Center was a sea of red during four home playoff games this spring. The Pelicans begin their push to become an improved home team in the regular season (24-17 in ’17-18) against the Kings, who somehow prevailed twice in New Orleans, despite going 13-28 on the road.

Wednesday, Oct. 31 at Golden State

The NBA schedule-maker couldn’t resist pitting the Pelicans against the Warriors in the first month of the season for a fourth consecutive year. However, barring a rapid return to the court by DeMarcus Cousins from an Achilles injury, this rematch from the ’18 Western Conference semifinals won’t feature the Golden State free-agent signee.

Thursday, Nov. 1 at Portland (TNT)

Just over six months after the Pelicans capped an opening-round sweep over the Trail Blazers – the club’s first playoff-series victory since ’08 – Portland will get its first crack at revenge in Moda Center. The Round 1 series was highlighted by a dominant performance by Jrue Holiday (27.8 ppg, 6.5 apg) at both ends of the floor.

Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Minnesota (ESPN)

ESPN chose to televise two of the four meetings between the Pelicans and Timberwolves, an underrated West matchup that potentially could become increasingly relevant in the near future. After dominating Minnesota the previous season, New Orleans went 0-4 against the Wolves in ’17-18, the only West opponent the Pelicans did not defeat at least once.

Wednesday, Nov. 21 at Philadelphia

Roughly 24 hours before the NFL’s Saints kick off on Thanksgiving in the Superdome vs. the rival Falcons, the Pelicans will play in the City of Brotherly Love. New Orleans’ trip to Philadelphia last season resulted in an embarrassing 18-point loss, but also marked the season’s turning point – the Pelicans went 20-8 from there. Pelicans-76ers features two of the NBA’s most entertaining bigs, Davis and Joel Embiid.

Monday, Nov. 26 vs. Boston

The consensus favorite to win the Eastern Conference makes its only visit to New Orleans of ’17-18, headlined by returning-from-injury Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, as well as young talents Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier. The Pelicans managed to sweep the Celtics 2-0 last season.

Wednesday, Dec. 12 vs. Oklahoma City (ESPN)

The Thunder and Pelicans both finished 48-34 last season, with OKC earning a better seed based on a complicated three-way tiebreaking scenario (New Orleans won the head-to-head series 2-1). Russell Westbrook and Paul George make their first of two visits to the Crescent City, both nationally televised.

Wednesday, Dec. 19 at Milwaukee

The Pelicans will get their first up-close look at the Bucks’ brand-new Fiserv Forum in this mid-week matchup. The arena, which is located next door to Milwaukee’s previous venue, seats 17,500 fans.

Friday, Dec. 21 at L.A. Lakers (ESPN)

The Pelicans swept the Lakers 3-0 last season, but the Lakers became a drastically more daunting opponent this summer when LeBron James signed a four-year contract in free agency. Los Angeles also added former New Orleans point guard Rajon Rondo. Meanwhile, four-year Lakers big Julius Randle will get his first chance to face his previous NBA team.

Saturday, Dec. 29 vs. Houston

The middle game of a holiday-week three-game Pelicans homestand brings James Harden, Chris Paul to Louisiana for the first of two visits during the ’18-19 campaign. New Orleans was the first team to beat the combination of Harden, Paul and Clint Capela last season in a Jan. 26 win over the Rockets.

Monday, Dec. 31 vs. Minnesota

New Orleans will try to celebrate the end of the ’18 calendar year with a win over the Timberwolves. Oddly, the Pelicans have never won a New Year’s Eve game in team history outside of Boston, with a 2-5 all-time record marked by a pair of wins at TD Garden. New Orleans is 0-4 at home on the date.

Wednesday, Jan. 16 at Golden State (ESPN)

One of New Orleans’ most important wins from last season came at Oracle Arena, despite Kevin Durant pouring in 41 points on April 7. Davis led the Pelicans with 34 points, while one of Nikola Mirotic’s best games consisted of 28 points and six three-pointers.

Friday, Jan. 18 at Portland (ESPN)

New Orleans won a total of three times at Moda Center last season, including a regular season victory without Davis and its Game 1 and Game 2 triumphs during the playoffs. This is the second of three straight national TV games during a road trip.

Monday, Jan. 21 at Memphis (TNT)

The Pelicans once commonly played a home matinee on Martin Luther King Day, but in recent years they’ve always been on the road. This will be the third time since 2014 that New Orleans has traveled to Memphis to face the Grizzlies in the latter’s annual holiday game. The clubs split the previous two meetings.

Tuesday, Jan. 29 at Houston (TNT)

The first game of a challenging back-to-back set for New Orleans, which will host Denver on Jan. 30. Houston went 34-7 at home last season, including two victories over New Orleans in which the Rockets averaged 122.0 points.

Friday, Feb. 8 vs. Minnesota (ESPN)

For the second straight season, the Pelicans will face the Timberwolves four times prior to the All-Star break. New Orleans and Davis will have their hands full against the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins.

Thursday, Feb. 14 vs. Oklahoma City (TNT)

The final game for both teams prior to All-Star festivities in Charlotte. New Orleans will then have a week before traveling to Indiana to open the second half of the regular season.

Saturday, Feb. 23 vs. L.A. Lakers

The first LeBron visit to the Smoothie King Center of the season and one of two Pelicans-Lakers matchups over a five-day span. It’s the second game of a back-to-back for New Orleans, which will be in Indiana on Feb. 22.

Wednesday, Feb. 27 at L.A. Lakers (ESPN)

This is the third game New Orleans will play in Staples Center this season, including a Jan. 14 contest at the Clippers.

Friday, March 8 vs. Toronto

New Orleans won’t see two-way force Kawhi Leonard as often now that he’s out of the Western Conference, with this game marking Toronto’s lone visit to the Crescent City.

Tuesday, March 12 vs. Milwaukee (TNT)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Pelicans in an interconference matchup that has often been very entertaining during the careers of the “Greek Freak” and “The Brow.”

Friday, March 15 vs. Portland

Nearly 11 months after the Trail Blazers were swept from Round 1 of the playoffs by the Pelicans in Smoothie King Center, Portland makes its only visit of ’18-19 to New Orleans.

Wednesday, March 20 at Orlando

Pelicans free-agent pickup and point guard Elfrid Payton will have to wait quite some time before making his return to Amway Center, not facing his former Magic teammates until the 74th game of the campaign.

Tuesday, April 9 vs. Golden State

It won’t be until Game 82 for the Pelicans that they host the Warriors in Smoothie King Center, meaning the stakes in this meeting could be anywhere from very high to inconsequential.