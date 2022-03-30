Travis Demers on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 30, 2022
Trail Blazers radio announcer Travis Demers joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss CJ McCollum's return to Portland tonight.
Audio Link
Mic'd Up with Pelicans Assistant Coach Teresa Weatherspoon | Women's History Month
In honor of Women's History Month, go behind the scenes with New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon for an inside look at team practice + a discussion on the representation of women in various positions in the sports industry.
| 01:07
Jonas Valanciunas on Jose's deal | Pelicans Practice 3/29/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks with the media post-practice on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
| 02:39
Willie Green on Jose Alvarado, getting ready for game in Portland | Pelicans Practice 3/29/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media post-practice on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
| 05:30
Jose Alvarado on signing a multi-year deal with the Pelicans | Pelicans Practice 3/29/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado speaks with the media post-practice on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
| 02:19
24 Seconds with Herbert Jones presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season
New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Herbert Jones discusses how he spends his free time along with his hobby interests in our latest 24 Seconds Q&A presented by Tissot.
| 00:30
Roster Update: Jared Harper Highlights with Birmingham Squadron
Check out highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper. Harper was signed from the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, to a two-way contract on March 29, 2022.
| 02:04
Interview with Guy McInnis on tornado relief efforts | Pelicans-Spurs 3/26/22
New Orleans Pelicans sideline reporter Jen Hale spoke with St. Bernard Parish president Guy McInnis about the ongoing tornado relief efforts and the community's support.
| 01:53
Brandon Ingram on team's composure in comeback win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview 3/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 27, 2022.
| 08:11
Trey Murphy III on his game vs. Lakers, young squad | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview 3/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 27, 2022.
| 05:35
Willie Green on the win vs. L.A., Ingram's return | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview 3/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 27, 2022.
| 07:27
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 116, Lakers 108
After trailing by as many as 23 points, the Pelicans defeated the Lakers, 116-108. Brandon Ingram recorded 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Pelicans, while Herbert Jones added 16 poi
| 00:01
Highlights: Herbert Jones tallies 16 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones tallies 16 points in the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on March 27, 2022.
| 01:33
Highlights: CJ McCollum adds 18 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum adds 18 points in the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on March 27, 2022.
| 01:54
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points in the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on March 27, 2022.
| 01:56
Highlights: Trey Murphy III tallied 21 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III tallied 21 points in the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on March 27, 2022.
| 01:48
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 26 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22
In his return from injury, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scored 26 points in the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
| 02:02
Brandon Ingram smooth jumper | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram capitalizes on the mismatch with the smooth baseline jumper.
| 00:18
Trey Murphy III on fire from deep | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III drain the 4th quarter triple against the Los Angeles Lakers.
| 00:22
Trey Murphy III racks up 16 points in the 3Q | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III racked up 16 points in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers.
| 01:13
Jonas Valanciunas post moves and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas goes to work in the paint against Lakers Dwight Howard.
| 00:20
Trey Murphy III POSTERIZED Wenyen Gabriel | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III follows up the miss with the poster slam over Lakers Wenyen Gabriel.
| 00:18
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham throws it up for Jaxson Hayes for the alley-oop dunk.
| 00:16
Jose Alvarado pivots past LeBron James | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado cuts down the lane and pivots past LeBron James for the score.
| 00:08
Naji Marshall baseline drive and reverse | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall drives the baseline against Carmelo Anthony and finishes on the reverse.
| 00:12
Herbert Jones steal and SLAM | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones deflects the pass and races out for the fast break slam.
| 00:11
Brandon Ingram mid-range game | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is back in action with the mid-range floater.
| 00:09
CJ McCollum pump fake for 3 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum pump fakes and drain the triple in the first quarter.
| 00:16
CJ McCollum talks tough loss | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame Interview 3-26-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 26, 2022.
| 03:49
Jose Alvarado on career night | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame Interview 3-26-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 26, 2022.
| 05:09
Willie Green on loss to San Antonio | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame Interview 3-26-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 26, 2022.
| 03:53
