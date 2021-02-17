Travis Demers on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 17, 2021
Radio voice of the Portland Trail Blazers, Travis Demers, join the show with Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to preview tonight's game between the Portland Trail Blazers & New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. CT. .
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers | February 17, 2021
Get HYPE for New Orleans Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 8 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:30
24 Seconds with Sindarius Thornwell presented by Tissot
Join New Orleans Pelicans guard Sindarius Thornwell as he goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about his top three things he can't live without, his favorite accessory and more.
| 00:30
Pelicans players reflect on the Black History of the NBA
New Orleans Pelicans players reflect on the impact black athletes have had on the NBA.
| 00:34
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies 2-16-21
Full game highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' 144-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies (2/16/21).
| 01:58
Josh Hart scores 27 points | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart poured in a season-high 27 points in Tuesday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
| 01:27
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-16-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Memphis Grizzlies (2/16/21).
| 03:43
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-16-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Memphis Grizzlies (2/16/21).
| 02:48
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Josh Hart 2-16-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Memphis Grizzlies (2/16/21).
| 05:06
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-16-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Memphis Grizzlies (2/16/21).
| 12:05
Zion Williamson Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies 2-16-21
Zion Williamson (31 points) Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 02/16/2021
| 00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. alley-oop to Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. lobs to Zion Williamson who throws down the alley-oop slam vs. the Grizzlies.
| 00:11
Willy Hernangómez assist to Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez finds Zion Williamson for the score.
| 00:10
Eric Bledsoe beats the shot clock | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe knocks down the difficult jumper to beat the shot clock vs. the Grizzlies.
| 00:09
Zion Williamson triple | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hits the three-pointer vs. the Grizzlies.
| 00:11
Lonzo Ball catch-and-shoot | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard catch-and-shoot three-pointer vs. the Grizzlies.
| 00:12
Brandon Ingram finds hart for corner three | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward finds Josh Hart in the corner for a three-pointer vs the Grizzlies.
| 00:10
Zion Williamson two-hand SLAM | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson drives to the rack for the two-handed slam vs. the Grizzlies.
| 00:21
Zion Williamson And-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slashes to the paint for an and-one bucket vs. the Grizzlies.
| 00:22
Brandon Ingram 3-Pointer | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram hits deep three-pointer vs. the Grizzlies.
| 00:08
Pelicans-Grizzlies Shootaround: Josh Hart 2-16-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart talks about the Pelicans game tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies following the team's shootaround on February 16, 2021.
| 08:18
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Grizzlies | February 16, 2021
Get HYPE for New Orleans Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, February 16 at 6:30 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans and TNT.
| 00:37
Pelicans-Pistons Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-14-21
Pelicans-Pistons Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Detroit Pistons (2/14/21).
| 03:19
Pelicans-Pistons Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-14-21
Pelicans-Pistons Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Detroit Pistons (2/14/21).
| 03:26
Pelicans-Pistons Postgame: Kira Lewis Jr. 2-14-21
Pelicans-Pistons Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Detroit Pistons (2/14/21).
| 01:50
Pelicans-Pistons Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-14-21
Pelicans-Pistons Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Detroit Pistons (2/14/21).
| 11:50
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Detroit Pistons 2-14-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Detroit Pistons, 02/14/2021
| 00:01
Nickeil Alexander-Walker one-handed HAMMER | Pelicans-Pistons Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker drives to the paint and throws down a one-handed slam vs. the Pistons.
| 00:20
Brandon Ingram straight away 3-pointer | Pelicans-Pistons Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hits the straight away three-pointer vs. the Pistons.
| 00:17
Zion Williamson blows past defender | Pelicans-Pistons Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson blows past the defender for the up-and-under lay-in vs the Pistons.
| 00:22
