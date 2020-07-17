Transcript: Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry media availability - July 16, 2020

Alvin Gentry Media Availability – July 16, 2020

On practicing today after having a day and a half off:

"I thought the guys did a – I mean we've had really good practices. I've been really pleased with the practices we've had. I think the intensity level has been real, real high, and we played different combinations of people tonight. But for the most part, I thought that some of the things that Fred (Vinson) expressed defensively – he's been talking to Jeff (Bzdelik) every night, and some of the things that they talked about defensively we got much better in today. As far as ball movement, I thought both teams did a great job of moving the basketball today. The only concern was that we had a lot of turnovers today and some of them are good turnovers where we are trying to do the right thing, but we’ve got to get the unforced errors out of there and the turnovers where we're trying to do maybe something that is not really there. For the most part, once again, I thought it was a real spirited practice and a really good practice."

On when Zion Williamson will return to Orlando and the impact of not having him on the court:

"I don't know anything right now from the standpoint of him coming back, and obviously for us, we're just very supportive of him and his family and their privacy during this time right now. But as far as the impact on our team, we played 44 games without him, and we had a tough stretch then. We also had a stretch where we won 12 out of 16 without him. Obviously, he's a great player that we'll miss, but the one thing that we've always talked about, even when we went through the tough times, is that ‘next man up’. We're a good team. We're a deep team. That's the one thing that we are, we're a very deep team, so we'll have guys that'll step in and play, and we'll have guys that will have upped their game a little bit more, but obviously, right now, we're not concerned about the basketball part for him. We're concerned about his family."

On how he will treat the scrimmage games coming up regarding rotations and player minutes:

"Well, I think what we will do is we will try to play a rotation of players that we're probably going to play during the regular season games, but we'll also probably not play nearly as many minutes that we would normally play in a rotation game or a regular season game. We'll give everybody an opportunity to kind of get on the floor and have some minutes out there. We'll play some different combinations of players, especially maybe in the third and fourth quarters. That's going to be our approach. I think they're going to be regionally televised, so obviously our audience will be able to see some of our players. But I think the one thing that we'll have to explain is that we're going to be doing a little bit of experimentation, so from that standpoint I guess it will be somewhat like a preseason game."

On if anyone was able to talk to Zion Williamson before he left Orlando and if there was something special said about Zion prior to practice today:

"No. We didn't. None of us really saw him, but as I said, it was just one of those things that no one could really do anything about, and as I said, we just want to – he's always in our prayers and his family is in our prayers. Right now, that is all we can do."

On Jrue and Lauren Holiday's donation made yesterday and their impact in the New Orleans community:

"Well, I think anybody who knows Jrue and anybody who knows his wife knows that they're just very special people. For them to do what they did the other day…they talked about it a lot, they prayed about it, and they came to the conclusion that this would be a great thing to do. I can tell you, I mean they're just really quality people. But if you know the parents or if you know any of the other siblings,

you know what kind of family this is. Lauren, I can't say enough about her. The type of person that she is and the toughness she has and the great mother and a great wife that she is, Jrue will tell you right away that he's a really, really lucky guy to have her and she's just a tremendous person. So when you put those two together you’ve got a combination of something really, really great and they've proved it by what he's doing by donating his salary and the way they're going to use that salary to benefit other people."

On the priority of working on defense and how Fred Vinson has done help coaching defense in Orlando:

"Yeah. Defense, we really have emphasized. We thought we were trending in the right direction right before the hiatus. We thought we were really solid in what we were doing. Jeff (Bzdelik) had done a tremendous job with these guys of getting them to believe. You guys have to know and understand that Jeff is still involved every day for every practice plan, for every defensive station that we set up. Now, Fred taking that role has done a tremendous job. Fred stepped right in. The guys have really taken to him, and we really emphasized some things defensively and our guys have gone beyond the call of duty to try to get it done. So I would say Jeff's done a great job, but Fred stepping in for him has also done a really, really good job from the standpoint of having these guys real active and playing hard defense. As I said, our goal is to keep the ball out of the paint, and Fred's done a really, really good job of emphasizing that."

On Zion Williamson being ready to play when comes back to Orlando after missing some of the practices intended to ramp-up into basketball shape:

"Well, no one will know that until it actually happens and anything along those lines would be speculation, so we'll just cross that bridge when we come to it."