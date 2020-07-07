Transcript: Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore media availability - July 7, 2020

E’Twaun Moore Media Availability – July 7, 2020

On the younger players on the team getting experience playing in important games with playoff implications:

"It’s very big, knowing that every game means something. Every game is going to be like a playoff game. You’ve just got to come play your best. It’s different from having a full season – 80 something game season – where you’re figuring things out and traveling and all of that. Guys are fresh, and we have eight games to get it done. Every game everyone is going to bring their best, and that’s what you’ve got to look forward to. You’ve got to put forth your best effort every night.”

On playing high-stakes games in empty arenas:

"I don’t feel like it’s that strange. I feel like we’re basketball players. We’ve been playing in empty arenas…think about this: we play more basketball in empty arenas than we do (full) arenas with all of the practices, scrimmages, summertime. So I don’t think it will be that bad. I think it will be a lot more fun, actually. It will be a more intimate feeling, not as much going on around (us). So all the attention will be on the game.”

On the advantage of having a young team with fresh legs:

"More so than having the young legs, just having a deep team. It’s going to be hard. Guys haven’t been playing five-on-five with the quarantine and everything going on. Having a deep team, having ten or eleven guys that can play meaningful minutes, I think that’s going to be huge going into this stretch. That’s going to be one of our advantages, is that we’ve got a lot of guys who can do a lot of different things…a lot of versatility. We’re a deep team.”

On if he is worried that some of the messaging of the social justice movement will be lost during the NBA’s return to play:

"With the movement and everything that’s going on, no decision is going to be easy. We knew that coming back to play wasn’t going to be easy with everything going on with the pandemic. It’s something we’ve never seen (and) we have to fight through. All the social injustice, everything that’s going on with that movement…it’s definitely not going to be easy, but I think we should take advantage of this time and of this platform that we’ve got with speaking out. I like the Black Lives Matter court, I thought that was a pretty cool idea for the NBA and NBAPA to do. I feel like still, at the same time we have to keep pushing forward. You can’t stop everything that’s going on; you’ve still got to fight through things and still work it out. There’s still a way that we can lend a helping hand by talking about it and helping everyone else be aware of everything that’s going on.”

On the importance in these upcoming games in Orlando to his free agency:

"Anytime you get a chance to go out there and play in meaningful games is definitely a boost. Anytime you can go play good also, that’s always going to look better for you and add value to you and your stock or whatever is going on in free agency. If you just go and just worry about playing and having fun and enjoy the moment, I think that will take care of everything.”

On overcoming Jeff Bzdelik’s absence and the possible absence of Alvin Gentry on the bench in Orlando:

"It would be very different, because the whole year we’re so used to – especially Jeff who is our defensive coach – hearing him every practice talking and giving us direction. Of course, our head coach. It would be different not having those guys around. I definitely wish they could both be there, but with the circumstances you’ve got to follow the safety protocols and do what’s best for those guys. That’s where it’s going to take everyone – everyone in the whole organization. Everyone’s got a role, from the assistant coaches to the managers and the veteran players and the younger players. That’s when everyone has to take a step up in helping each other out. These times are definitely not going to be easy for any of us, so that’s why we all have to lean on each other and help each other get through it.”

On if not knowing if Alvin Gentry will be in Orlando has been an issue thus far:

"Us as players, we can’t worry about that. We have to worry about just going to play the game and try to win. We’ve got to let them take care of that and what’s best for them. But of course, who doesn’t want their head coach there? That’s the leader of the team. That’s huge. Everybody definitely wants (him there). I know I want it, personally. I wish he could be there, but there’s nothing we can do about that.”

On what he has been doing to work on his game his time off:

"Just doing the things that I do, just trying to perfect them. I’m still shooting floaters, shooting threes, making shots, playing defense. With having this little time off, my body feels great. Anytime I feel like I’m healthy, I feel like I can play against anybody, play with anybody as I’ve proved to do in the past. I’m looking forward to going to play. I think it should be fun and exciting, and I think we have a chance to do great things.”

On how important it will be for the Pelicans to get back into their flow defensively, knowing they have ground to make up:

“That’s actually the most important thing for our team going forward. We’ve got a lot of scorers, guys that can shoot and make buckets. But just the defensive communication, I think, just comes from us all being on the same page and communicating, knowing what to do on defense, talking to one another, understanding when pick-and-roll is coming, saying what we’re going to switch. Everyone being on the same page, I think that’s the most important thing when it comes down to that. I think when we take care of that, everything else will take care of itself. I think that will help us win a lot of games. I think that’s a major key.”

On how much he’s looking forward to being able to practice as a team:

“The guys have still been getting shots up and stuff for the last couple of months. After a while, that gets old and you’re ready to play some ball and get a little physical and get a little contact. We’re definitely looking forward to it. It should be a lot of fun after not playing for so long. This is probably the longest, I would think, I’ve went without playing five-on-five games. It should be a lot of fun.”

On how much fun the Pelicans were having leading up to the NBA hiatus:

“Anytime you’re winning, anytime you start winning games it makes everything a lot sweeter. It makes the breakfast you eat the next day a lot better. You go home, see your family, (winning) makes it a lot better. Us winning games, it definitely felt great.”

On how Zion Williamson has looked during workouts:

“I definitely saw him. I can tell he’s been working and put a lot of work in on his body. He’s big. When I first saw him, I said, ‘Aw, I forgot he was that big.’ He put a lot of work in, and I think it’s going to pay off. Anytime you work hard to get better, I think it’s definitely going to pay off when it goes to the court and is just going to make his game a lot easier. I think he’s got something in store when we come back. I think he’s going to be great and help lead us to a lot of wins."