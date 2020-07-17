Transcript: Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore media availability - July 16, 2020

E’Twaun Moore Media Availability – July 16, 2020

On moving forward while missing Zion Williamson for a period of time:

"Us as a team, we come in and work hard. Today we had a great effort. We had a late practice, but everyone went after it and we’ve been competing very hard. We’re just trying to get better every day. That’s all we control, is what’s going on with the guys that are here and uncertainty we can’t control, so we just come out here work hard and keep trying to get better.”

On the T-Shirts that the Pelicans were wearing during practice honoring Tommie Smith and John Carlos:

"That was pretty cool. After one of our practices earlier this season, Griff (David Griffin) and Coach (Alvin Gentry) were like, ‘We have a surprise guest for you guys.’ I really didn’t know who they were going to bring, but when they brought Tommie Smith and John Carlos that was pretty symbolic and pretty special. I remember reading books as a kid, my father telling me about the protests at the Olympics, how they raised their fists, and everything that it stood for. It was just great for them to share their story, show their bravery and how they stood up for equality.”

On what it was like to meet Tommie Smith and John Carlos:

"It meant a lot. Those are real super stars. They sacrificed a lot of their career for standing up for what they believed in and that was something that resonated special with me. Just not being afraid to speak up, speaking up for what’s right, and just trying to be a voice, and just trying keep bettering society. So that was pretty cool.”