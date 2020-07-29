Transcript: Pelicans forward Zion Williamson media availability - July 29, 2020

Zion Williamson Media Availability – July 29, 2020

On how excited he is about the NBA players having a platform to spotlight social injustice over the next few months:

"I’m very excited about that platform. I’m very glad to even be a part of that, everybody just showing what they believe in and fighting for what they stand for.”

On returning to Orlando after leaving for an urgent family matter:

"It was just an urgent family matter. I’m not going to dive too deep into that. That was a matter that I talked over with my parents and my family, and when we felt like it was best for me to come back I decided to come back.”

On being a game-time decision for tomorrow night’s matchup with Utah:

"I think me and my team are going to look at what’s best for me and my future and being safe. But if you know me, I want to hoop. That’s just how I am. I’m never going to change. I’m going to want to hoop, it’s as simple as that.”

On if there’s anything specific he’s looking at to gauge his readiness:

"No. I was gone for seven to eight days for an urgent family matter, then I had to sit in a room for four days. The NBA isn’t something you can usually just jump straight into, especially after something like that. So I think, like I said, me and my team are going to look to see what’s best and if I’m ready to go out there.”

On what he was able to do to stay in shape while he was away and when he was quarantined upon his return:

"The four days, I was able to do some body workouts just to keep my muscles going. While I was away, it’s tough to do stuff. I was dealing with a family emergency, so it’s God first and family. Basketball wasn’t really there; I was dealing with something serious.”

On the strides he has made since March and how he’s feeling physically:

"I’m feeling a lot better physically. I was coming off an injury back in March and stuff, trying to get myself going. So those couple of months off really helped and I feel like I’m in a great spot physically.”

On how many minutes he feels comfortable playing if he has the green light tomorrow night:

"I could play the whole game. I’m just a hooper. I don’t know anybody that’s going to say, ‘No I can only play ten to fifteen minutes.’ Nah. I’ll play the whole game if I have to. I’m just a hooper.”

On how his body feels after his time away from the team:

"My body feels fine. Even with the time off, my body still feels fine. When you get out there it’s five-on-five and you’re going against NBA players, so there’s a lot of stuff that we’re going to have to look into.”