Transcript: Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli media availability - July 23, 2020

Nicolò Melli Media Availability – July 23, 2020

On how he felt after last night’s scrimmage:

"It's nice to be back. It's nice to be back on the court with the team. It was the first game after several months, and I think we did a pretty good job. I think we [had] a good game, and we're happy to be back. Let's see what the next game brings."

On the depth of the Pelicans roster:

"I always say that this team is a deep team (with) a lot of talent, young players with a lot of energy. So I think we have everything to do something good here."

On Brandon Ingram's passing ability and how that affects the team:

"BI (Brandon Ingram) is just an incredible player. He can help us in so many ways. Being such a threat on offense when he's able to move the ball as he can do is just so easy for everybody else because everybody's shooting open shots because the defense is so focused on him. I'm just happy to have him on my team, so it's easy to play on offense with him."

On how the team felt today after playing a game yesterday against a different team:

"To be completely honest, I think practices were a little bit tougher because coach is making us go up and down [the court] like crazy. But we felt good. We are feeling good, and now we have today and tomorrow, and then we have another game, so we have time eventually to recover energy and be ready for the next game."

On E'Twaun Moore's contributions in yesterday's scrimmage against Brooklyn:

"I think for the better, I like him to come out and play with this energy and this attitude. I think it's just an incredible example for everybody, and it's easy to play with E'Twaun. He's a smart player, so it's another component of this team that can help us very much and that can allow us eventually to reach our goals."