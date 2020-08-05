Transcript: Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli media availability - August 5, 2020

Nicolò Melli Media Availability – August 5, 2020

On what it would mean to make the playoffs in his first NBA season:

“It’s a goal for me and for the team, and hopefully we can reach that goal. When you come to the NBA, the goal is a little bit different, and making the playoffs my first year would be great.”

On what he liked defensively in Monday’s win over Memphis:

“I think besides the game with the Clippers, we’ve been doing a pretty good job on defense. We did a very good job against Memphis. I think we played with a lot of energy and we executed our game plan, and that’s what we’re supposed to do every game. I think we’ve improved a lot from the beginning of the season, and we were doing great before [the season stopped], and I think we are back where we were.”

On Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson’s play late in the game against Memphis:

“We know those are two of our leaders, and they have to [make] big plays. They did that, and I think we are all happy about it, and hopefully they can keep doing it and helping the team win.”

On the race for the 8th and 9th positions in the Western Conference:

“Honestly, I’m focusing a lot on our games. I think a lot depends on us, and of course, I’m watching all the other games, and I hope for good results for us, but I’m focusing mostly on what we have to do.”