Transcript: Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram media availability - July 11, 2020

Brandon Ingram Media Availability – July 11, 2020

On adding weight and muscle to his body and how that will change his game:

“I think being away from the gym, it was important for me to do something to keep my body fresh and ready to go when I come back to the team. I think the endurance and doing everything every single day has helped me out coming in here and trying to build my body back up to be in playing form. But I think that’s the last thing to add to the mix is just to add strength and fill my body out so I can be the best player I can be.”

On how much weight he put on and whether it was an emphasis throughout the season or just during quarantine:

"I feel stronger. Of course, I was eating but I feel stronger. Whatever I was eating, I knew I was going to lose it once I got back out on the basketball floor so I knew it was important for me to lift and eat at the same time. I was especially focused on lifting upper and lower body.”

On how much time he spent reviewing film during the break:

"Absolutely, I actually got an opportunity to just see different positions on the basketball floor. Me playing the 1, me playing the 2, the 3 and the 4 – finding different ways that I can score the basketball but also put guys in a position where I can make an assist, make the right pass, rebound the basketball and push it on the break. It’s just a different thought process for every time I step out on the floor in a different position.”

On how long he thinks it will take until the team feels comfortable with getting into a rhythm and into game shape:

“Everybody has to get their legs under them. Of course, playing 5-on-5 is a whole different ballgame. Going full speed and trying to get into your shot. Going full speed trying to get to the rim and making sure you have the right landing. On the defensive end, making the right reads. We have a lot of young guys so I don’t think it’ll take long, maybe a week or a week and a half. I can’t put a date on it but I think we’re moving in the right direction.”

On what it felt like to play in 5-on-5 situations:

“It feels good. Of course, we’re not where we want to be. But we’d much rather play 5-on-5 than go out here and do workout drills and go through practice all day. 5-on-5 is definitely helping out our conditioning.”