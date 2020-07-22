Transcript: Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes media availability - July 21, 2020

Jaxson Hayes Media Availability – July 21, 2020

On adjusting to playing defense in the NBA and the strides he has made in that area:

“I wouldn’t really say I had too much trouble with that. It was just picking up the fouls and being in the right spot, which Derrick (Favors) and the coaches helped me with a ton. Being in the right spot, knowing what blocks to go for, just stuff like that.

On his comfort level in the bubble so far:

“For sure. I mean we’re all getting tested every day, so if someone has it, we’re going to find out. No one ever gets too close to each other except for guys on the (same) team, which is really good. Just little stuff like that makes it feel a lot safer.”

On what he has seen from Nickeil Alexander-Walker since practices resumed:

“Nickeil has always had this confidence and has always been able to hoop, so it’s nothing really new…at least that I’ve seen. I mean he’s obviously expanding on his game, but Nickeil is still the same bucket I’ve known. He’s out here making good plays, making smart passes, just trying to get better, just trying to grow, listening (to advice) from all of the guards and stuff like that.”

On if Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s confidence has grown:

“For sure. I definitely think his confidence is a lot higher.”

On if the bubble reminds him of an AAU tournament:

“Most definitely. It reminds me of AAU, just all these teams being in a hotel, being around each other for a period of time where you’re just playing basketball. It’s always going to feel like AAU. For me, AAU was two and half years ago, three years ago almost. It feels almost the exact same.”

On the game day experience with no fans in attendance:

“It’s obviously going to be a lot different than anything we’ve ever played in. At least AAU, you’re allowed to have fans and other people are allowed to show up. They told us they’re going to put some screens behind the bench and let our family and stuff be back there, which should be nice seeing them behind the bench and stuff like that. I’m just really excited to see what happens.”