Transcript: Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor media availability - July 17, 2020

Jahlil Okafor Media Availability – July 17, 2020

On his process of getting ready for the NBA bubble:

"It's been new. It's been new to me for sure. Just being so – bouncing around on my own time. Just trying to make the best out of it. I took a lot of time and a lot of focus on my body, trying to get as healthy as possible and basically just get as strong as possible in every aspect."

On how much work he was able to do during the NBA hiatus:

"A lot. I think pretty much every day I was doing something on my body, whether I was lifting or just maintenance. It's pretty much the lifestyle I have chosen. I just try to take care of my body consistently."

On his reaction to Jrue and Lauren Holiday's donation:

"It was really heartwarming to see what they did. That's no surprise. If you know the Holiday's, they're a very giving family and they care about other people, so I love being around them. The world, we're all just fortunate to have them."

On having the opportunity to compete for a playoff spot:

"We're all excited. I'm excited to be a part this journey. Like you said, I've never been a part of a playoff experience or trying to fight for a playoff spot, so I'm looking forward to the challenge and looking forward to the experience and so are my teammates."

On ramping up and getting ready for the scrimmage games:

"Yeah. I think the best way to ramp up is just competing against each other, playing five-on-five and all the guys going as hard as they can, trying to make each other better. That's what we've been doing, and that's what we're going to continue to do to get ready."

On if he approaches the game differently given the possibility of being without Zion Williamson:

"Yeah. The coaches haven't said anything to me. Just collectively as a group we know we're losing Zion and we're losing a great player, so we all know we have to step up and I know I'm one of those guys, so I'll definitely be ready."

On if there is anything that he can compare to this season, starting 6-22 and still having the chance of making the playoffs:

"No. Nothing I can compare it to, but I think it's just a credit to the team. We're very resilient, and I think that showed. We've gone through a lot of obstacles this year, and we continue to push forward and get better. We're all excited to be here, and we're hopeful to get into the playoffs."