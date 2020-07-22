Transcript: Pelicans center Derrick Favors media availability - July 21, 2020

Derrick Favors Media Availability – July 21, 2020

On his impressions of rookie center Jaxson Hayes:

“With Jaxson, he reminds me so much of myself when I was a 19-year-old rookie. Just his athleticism, the things he can do on the court, in the air, is amazing. I think the biggest improvement for him has been that defensive paint, that defensive end of the floor. Just knowing how to control the paint defensively, and on the offensive end, just being a good screen setter, knowing how to get out of that screen fast and being able to put pressure on the rim and roll and be able to finish, and not always dunking, but working on different finishes around the rim, and I think he’s improved a lot in that area.”

On the mentality of the team with Zion Williamson’s availability up in the air:

“Right now we’re just taking one game at a time. That’s all we can do, just one game at a time. I think we’re in a great spot and have a great opportunity to make the playoffs. Right now we’re not trying to look too far ahead, we’re just trying to stay in the moment, continue to get better every day at practice and just take it one day at a time, and whatever happens at the end happens. Obviously, we’ll have to do it without Zion, and when he’s ready to be back, we’ll welcome him back, but for right now we’re just taking it one game at a time, one day at a time and trying not to look too far ahead.”

On working with fellow centers Jaxson Hayes and Jahlil Okafor and defensive principles:

“Jaxson and Jahlil do a great job of coming up and asking questions, always asking for advice. But overall, like I said before, they’re just trying to protect the rim, protect the paint, being able to communicate well on the defensive end. Offensively, just putting good pressure on the rim, setting good screens to get guys open, and Jaxson and Jahlil do a great job of that already. They’re still improving, but they do a great job already.”

On the team’s defensive progress regarding rim protection:

“That’s a tough thing to do in the NBA, but I think we’ve got guys on the team that can do it. In practice that’s been the main thing coach has been talking about, it’s been the main thing players have been talking about, just protecting the paint, not letting guys have line drives to the basket, and for the bigs, just having a good contest at the rim, keep hands up, keep verticality, and just make it tough for teams to score. As much as possible, you want to make them take contested jumpers, and I think we’re doing a great job of that in practice, and hopefully it can translate over to the game.”

On what he is wearing on the back of his jersey:

“On my jersey, I’m wearing ‘Listen To Us’. It was more of a thing where I just wanted to wear something on my back, I didn’t want to not have anything, so I chose that one.”

On John Lewis:

“I never met him, but I’ve heard plenty of stories about him and everything he did for Georgia. He was a great, amazing guy, I’ve read a lot of amazing things. He will be missed.”