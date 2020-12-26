Total of three players on New Orleans, San Antonio injury lists

In a Southwest Division matchup Sunday evening (6 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM), both teams will enter the action relatively healthy, with New Orleans only listing one player on its official injury report (Wenyen Gabriel). On its injury list in advance of a Saturday home game vs. Toronto, San Antonio listed Derrick White (toe) and Quinndary Weatherspoon (knee) as out. By NBA rules, the Spurs will submit their Sunday official injury report by 1 p.m. local time, due to it being a back-to-back for San Antonio.

For the Pelicans, Gabriel is out due to right knee/quadriceps tendinosis.