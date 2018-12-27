Top Ten Pelicans Videos of 2018
As another calendar year comes to a close, we take a look back at some of the Pelicans highlights that sparked your interest. In no particular order, we present the most popular Pelicans videos of 2018.
-
Pelicans vs Blazers Game 4 Postgame Locker Room CelebrationThe New Orleans Pelicans players and coaches celebrate their first-round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers with team owner Gayle Benson in their locker room at the Smoothie King Center on April 21, 2018. See Video »
-
Pelicans vs Blazers Game 4 Postgame: Rajon Rondo, Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis 4-21-18Guards Rajon Rondo and Jrue Holiday and forward Anthony Davis speak with the media after the Pelicans series-clinching 131-123 victory in Game 4 of their first-round match-up against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Smoothie King Center on April 21, 2018. See Video »
-
Jrue Holiday: 'I can't wait to go home'Jrue Holiday: 'I can't wait to go home' Pelicans Jrue Holiday shows his excitement to return to New Orleans with a 2-0 series lead over the Portland Trail Blazers. See Video »
-
Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton Introductory Press Conference 7-13-18GM Dell Demps introduces Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton as the newest members of the Pelicans. See Video »
-
2018 NBA Draft Press Conference: Dell DempsPelicans GM Dell Demps talks about selecting Tony Carr as the 51st pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. See Video »
-
Sounds of New Orleans: St. Aug Marching 100The St Augustine Marching 100 has a rich history dating all the way back to the 1950s when Edwin H. Hampton was named Band Director just one year after the school opened its doors. See Video »
-
Jahil Okafor: There were a multitude of reasons to come to New Orleans“There were a multitude of reasons to come here,” Okafor said Wednesday. “The organization itself, a winning culture. I remember watching them in the playoffs sweep the Trail Blazers. See Video »
-
Outside the Paint: Jrue HolidayWith two parents who played college ball - including Pac-10 Player of the Year honors for his mother - you could say that Jrue Holiday was born into basketball, but the bonds of basketball go far Outside the Paint for the Holidays. See Video »
-
Outside the Paint: Rajon RondoA film junkie since high school, cerebral competitor and floor general Rajon Rondo's veteran presence has propelled the Pelicans into the playoff picture. Go Outside the Paint with Rondo, one of the game’s most dedicated students and masterful teachers. See Video »
-
Outside the Paint: Elfrid PaytonDubbed by his high school coach as “a poor man’s Rondo”, Elfrid Payton’s rise to basketball success was propelled by his ability to let his brilliant court performance speak for itself. See Video »