Top Ten Pelicans Photo Galleries of 2018
As another calendar year comes to a close, we take a look back at some of the Pelicans photos that sparked your interest. In no particular order, we present the most popular Pelicans galleries of 2018.
-
Fan Photos from Game 4 - Round 1 vs Trail BlazersPelicans fans showed up in a big way to support the exceptional play of the Pelicans so far this season. They were not disappointed. See Photos »
-
Meet your 2018-19 Pelicans Dance Team FinalistsIntroducing the 31 finalists who will compete for a spot on the 2018-19 Pelicans Dance Team! See Photos »
-
Pelicans Dance Team Auditions: Round 1The New Orleans Pelicans Dance Team holds 2018 auditions at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 23, 2018. See Photos »
-
Fans show support for the Pelicans in Round 2Pelicans fans show their support for the New Orleans Pelicans as they take on the Golden State Warriors in Round 2. See Photos »
-
Locker room photos: Pelicans complete the sweep of Trail BlazersThe Pelicans complete the sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers and get some much earned rest before heading into Round 2. See Photos »
-
Summer League 2018: Day 1 practice photosThe New Orleans Pelicans have their first Summer League practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 2, 2018. See Photos »
-
Playoffs Round 1 Game 3: Pelicans FansPelicans fans kept the Smoothie King Center rocking before, during and after the team's win against the Portland Trail Blazers. See Photos »
-
Squad 6: Season ticket holder event at Smoothie King CenterNew Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry as well as Ian Clark, Jarrett Jack, and Frank Jackson join season ticket holders for an event at the Smoothie King Center on September 27, 2018. See Photos »
-
Fans and the 'Rookie Dance Off' at open practice 10-7-18Photos of New Orleans Pelicans fans and the 'Rookie Dance Off' at open practice on October 7, 2018. See Photos »
-
Playoffs Round 1 Game 4: EntertainmentCheck out some more of the entertainment and the great atmosphere we had at the Smoothie King Center for the Pelicans Game 4 sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers. See Photos »