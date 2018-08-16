Top 10 Pelicans Home Games of 2018-19: No. 8 vs. Trail Blazers

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS AT NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Friday, March 15 (7 p.m.)

Why it’s on the list

Nearly 11 months will have passed between Portland visits to the Smoothie King Center when the Trail Blazers face the Pelicans in this mid-March meeting. Based on what transpired during the first round of the ’18 Western Conference playoffs, Oregon’s NBA franchise and its supporters might prefer it that way.

In one of the most significant accomplishments in New Orleans team history, the Pelicans swept the Blazers in Round 1, capping the domination with victories in Game 3 and 4 by margins of 17 and eight points. In the latter contest, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday both deposited 40-plus points, leading New Orleans on April 21 to its first playoff-series triumph in 10 years.

Perhaps in an acknowledgement of the rivalry between these clubs, two of the three Pelicans-Blazers head-to-head games in ’18-19 will be broadcast on national TV, both in Moda Center. New Orleans prevailed there a total of three times last season, including two postseason wins, after experiencing virtually no success in that venue prior to ’17-18. NOLA dropped 11 consecutive games on Portland’s home floor from 2011-17.

Where it falls on the New Orleans schedule

The Pelicans will have already played 70 games in their regular season by the time the Trail Blazers make it to the Smoothie King Center. On paper, the final dozen games appear to be rather favorable for New Orleans, consisting of eight home games and only three matchups vs. teams that reached the NBA playoffs in ’18, starting with this Portland contest (the others in that span are March 24 vs. Houston and April 9 vs. Golden State).

What’s new in Portland

The Blazers will need new players to step into bigger bench roles than they’ve filled in the past, because key reserves Shabazz Napier and Ed Davis both departed for Brooklyn in free agency, while Pat Connaughton signed with Milwaukee. Those veterans will likely be replaced in the rotation by some combination of summer additions Seth Curry, Nik Stauskas and draftees Anfernee Simons (No. 24 pick) and Gary Trent Jr. (No. 37). Young players such as second-year pro Caleb Swanigan could also get greater opportunities to contribute.

Other 2018-19 games between these two teams

Thursday, Nov. 1, New Orleans at Portland (TNT)

Friday, Jan. 18, New Orleans at Portland (ESPN)