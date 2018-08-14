Top 10 Pelicans Home Games of 2018-19: No. 10 vs. Jazz

UTAH JAZZ AT NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Saturday, Oct. 27 (6 p.m.)

Why it’s on the list

New Orleans’ current NBA franchise and the one that played in the Crescent City in the 1970s have much more than that in common entering ’18-19. Both are coming off scorching-hot second halves of last season, along with impressive first-round playoff series victories over higher-seeded opponents (the Pelicans swept the No. 3 Trail Blazers, while the Jazz bested the star-studded and fourth-ranked Thunder 4-2).

As outstanding as New Orleans was from mid-February through the end of the ’17-18 regular season, Utah was even better, with the Jazz posting a league-best net rating of 11.0 and rolling to a 21-6 record after Feb. 10. During the same timeframe, the Pelicans went 20-8, allowing them to transform a mediocre 28-26 mark into a 48-34 record by season’s end. Over that roughly two-month span, Utah was also the NBA’s best defensive team by a wide margin, allowing just 96.3 points per 100 possessions, while New Orleans was fourth (102.8).

The Pelicans and Jazz are headlined by two of the league’s preeminent young stars, five-time All-Star big Anthony Davis and Rookie of the Year runner-up Donovan Mitchell. The latter’s breakthrough moment as a pro came in a 41-point eruption vs. New Orleans during a December home win for the Jazz.

Where it falls on the New Orleans schedule

In early-season terms, this could be a relatively pivotal night for the Pelicans, because immediately following this home tilt vs. the Jazz, New Orleans heads out on a daunting five-game road trip that stops in Denver, Golden State, Portland, San Antonio and Oklahoma City. Among that quintet of Western Conference foes, all of them made the playoffs last season except Denver, which was not eliminated until overtime of a Game 82 loss at Minnesota. The Oct. 27 game vs. Utah is the second night of a home/home back-to-back for the Pelicans, who have four of those on the schedule in ’18-19. Brooklyn will be in the Smoothie King Center on Oct. 26.

What’s new in Utah

In yet another headline-generating summer around the NBA, the Jazz were the rare team that did not make any major changes. The key addition of the offseason was first-round pick Grayson Allen, while the lone significant departure was reserve forward Jonas Jerebko, who signed with Golden State. Realistically, the “new” element of next season that Utah will most hope for is a fully healthy season from center Rudy Gobert, whose presence greatly impacted the Jazz’s on-court performance in ’17-18. Utah was 37-19 when the 7-foot-1 native of France played, but 11-15 when he did not.

Other 2018-19 games between these two teams

Monday, March 4, New Orleans at Utah

Wednesday, March 6, Utah at New Orleans