Top 10 performances so far of 2020-21 for Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson

Like his rookie campaign, Zion Williamson’s second NBA season has included numerous highlight-reel plays and various significant statistical achievements that only he may be capable of producing. Unlike his debut in the pros, Williamson has been free from injury or any restrictions on his playing time in 2020-21, appearing in 29 of his team’s first 30 games. It was difficult to narrow down the excellence that resulted in him being named an NBA All-Star for the first time Tuesday evening, but here’s a countdown of his top 10 performances from the first half of this season so far:

Top 10 Zion Williamson Game #10: Dec. 25 at Miami

Parts of the country were still opening presents as Williamson registered his first 30-10 game of the season on Christmas. He helped debut the Pelicans’ brand-new City Edition uniforms in style, with 32 points and 14 rebounds.

Top 10 Zion Williamson Game #9: Jan. 29 vs. Milwaukee

New Orleans knocked off the team with the NBA’s best regular season record from each of the past two seasons, 131-126. Williamson’s all-around prowess against the Bucks consisted of 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Top 10 Zion Williamson Game #8: Feb. 9 vs. Houston

New Orleans outscored Houston by 29 points with Williamson in the game, which was also the final margin in a Pelicans domination (130-101). His 20-point, five-rebound, seven-assist game helped New Orleans break it open in the second half by virtue of a 67-51 advantage.

Top 10 Zion Williamson Game #7: Feb. 12 at Dallas

In a game that produced a total of 273 points, the 20-year-old set his career high with 36 points, doing so in nearly unprecedented fashion efficiency-wise. He made all 14 of his attempts from two-point range, missing only a three-point shot against the Mavericks.

Top 10 Zion Williamson Game #6: Feb. 17 vs. Portland

Five days after scoring a career-best 36 against the Mavs, Williamson matched that output vs. the Trail Blazers. He gave the Pelicans a one-point lead by sinking two clutch free throws with 26 seconds left.

Top 10 Zion Williamson Game #5: Jan. 17 at Sacramento

Facing a Kings team with a roster that includes a couple fellow Duke products and frontcourt players, Marvin Bagley and Jabari Parker, Williamson was a dunking machine, finishing 13/15 from the field and rumbling to 31 points.

Top 10 Zion Williamson Game #4: Feb. 6 vs. Memphis

New Orleans trailed early in the fourth quarter, but a late-game surge turned the divisional matchup into a nine-point victory. Williamson shot 10/14 against the Grizzlies and 9/11 at the foul line, giving him 29 points. Over four career games, he’s averaged 26.8 points when facing Memphis.

Top 10 Zion Williamson Game #3: Feb. 3 vs. Phoenix

Few teams have been able to slow down the Suns lately, but the Pelicans posted a 22-point home triumph. Williamson shot 12/14 from the field and finished with 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists. New Orleans outscored Phoenix by 37 points with Williamson on the court.

Top 10 Zion Williamson Game #2: Feb. 16 at Memphis

One of the best stat lines of his brief career – 31 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals – was generated in only 28 minutes of action. He wasn’t needed in the fourth quarter as the Pelicans prevailed in a 31-point rout, improving to 5-0 against the Grizzlies over the past two seasons.

Top 10 Zion Williamson Game #1: Feb. 21 vs. Boston

After a slow start by Williamson and the Pelicans overall, the second-year pro responded big-time in the second half and overtime, converting a go-ahead three-point play in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. The Pelicans secured a memorable, comeback win behind his 28 points and 10 rebounds.