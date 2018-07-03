Tony Carr will have chance to play both guard spots, show defensive prowess in Vegas

Much of the rest of the NBA is fixated on breaking news related to player movement around the league this week, but far from the “Woj bombs” and other reports, New Orleans second-round pick Tony Carr is toiling in a gym and studying film, preparing for summer league in Las Vegas. The 20-year-old has spent the past week getting acclimated his new NBA home, staying at a downtown hotel but trekking nine miles each day to work out at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. During his first official practice Monday, the Penn State guard focused on soaking in as much as possible about how the summer Pelicans will play in game competition, which begins Friday vs. Toronto (ESPNU, 2:30 p.m. Central).

“I’m learning more and more every day,” said Carr, who averaged 19.6 points and 5.0 assists as a college sophomore in 2017-18. “It’s a ball-movement, player-movement kind of system, which is great for me. A lot of dribble hand-offs, a lot of screen-and-rolls, so that kind of fits right into my game.”

As the focal point of Penn State’s offensive attack, Carr did a lot of damage with the ball in his hands, using his 6-foot-5 frame to post up smaller defenders, or relying on deft ballhandling to create his own shot. But he also showed potential playing off the ball, shooting an impressive 43.3 percent from three-point range in ’17-18. At his size and with New Orleans’ summer squad carrying several smaller point guards, it’s possible Carr will have the opportunity in Las Vegas to log minutes at shooting guard, where his spot-up perimeter accuracy is more important. A chunk of his 88 made treys last season came on pull-up jumpers off the dribble, but at two-guard he potentially will get more catch-and-shoot opportunities.

“He played point guard in college quite a bit,” Pelicans summer head coach Kevin Hanson said. “We’re going to see him at both (guard spots in Vegas). Within our offense, (the) one, two and three (positions) can bring the ball up. It’s interchangeable. It’s just important that they initiate offense.

“So I think he’ll be just fine within our offense. It’s a good, free-flowing offense for him. He and Frank (Jackson) and Walter (Lemon) and Chasson (Randle) can all bring the ball up and get us into our action. It doesn’t necessarily need to be a (specific guard position); they’re all kind of combo guards.”

Rookie point guards often find that the most difficult adjustment to the NBA comes at the defensive end, where there are dozens of highly-skilled, lightning-quick opponents to try to contain. At 6-5, Carr will need to prove that he can stay in front of some of the fleet-footed floor generals, with practices vs. the likes of Jackson, Lemon and Randle being an initial test.

“Coach just wants me to compete out there and give 110 percent every play,” Carr said of defensive expectations. “He wants to see me compete on defense, fight over screens... I just want to show that I’m a capable defender. I think that’s some of the questions they have. I want to show that I am more than capable of doing that. I just want to show it every day.”

Hanson acknowledged that the lead-up to summer league for NBA rookies is a hectic period where their lives change completely, then within days they must be ready to face pro competition for the first time. Much of that competition in Vegas consists of players with significant experience, whether it’s in America or overseas.

“I just know from experience, these guys who come out from the draft, it’s like a whirlwind,” said Hanson, who this week is also coaching just-out-of-college, undrafted players Trevon Bluiett and DJ Hogg. “You have to learn NBA offenses, NBA systems. (We are going to) bring him along slowly and try to help him as much as we can. But you don’t expect too much from a guy who just finished two years of college, and now we just throw him in summer league. The game’s going to be going 100 mph for him.”