Tony Carr Q&A with Ryan Jones

To learn more about New Orleans second-round draft pick Tony Carr, who was selected No. 51 overall last week by the Pelicans, we caught up with Ryan Jones, a former editor-in-chief at SLAM magazine, Penn State alum, and longtime Nittany Lion basketball fan.

Pelicans.com: Given how unfamiliar the New Orleans media and fan base was with Carr prior to him being picked by the Pelicans, how did he get to this point? When he joined the Nittany Lions in 2016, did people believe it was possible or likely that he’d be an NBA draft pick two years later?

Jones: Tony Carr was the best player in the best recruiting class in Penn State basketball history. Back in 2016, coach Patrick Chambers signed three teammates from Roman Catholic HS in Philadelphia. Carr was the star of that Roman team, which he led to back-to-back state championships, and was also the top-ranked player in Pennsylvania. I think it was clear pretty early that he was going to be the star of the group in college as well.

That said, I don’t think many of us thought he was likely to be a two-year college player – he was basically a consensus top-50 prospect nationally, which hardly guarantees you an NBA future, let alone a great chance at being an early-entry guy. But he started from Day One and led the team in points, assists, and free throws as a true freshman, and by the end of the season it was clear he was already one of the best players in the Big Ten. I’d say by the end of his freshman season, most fans knew we might only have him for one more year.

Pelicans.com: Judging by his statistics and percentages, he seemed to make numerous major improvements from his freshman to sophomore seasons at Penn State. Was it more a matter of him getting the year of experience at the college level, or making specific on-court tweaks that made him more effective as a player?

Jones: I think it was mostly that year of experience. He’s always been a very confident kid, and by the time his sophomore year rolled around, there was no question this was his team. He had the trust of the coaches and his teammates to pretty much run the offense as he saw fit, whether as a distributor, or taking pretty much any shot he felt comfortable with. But his shooting did improve pretty dramatically, primarily from three – he shot 32 percent from beyond the arc as a freshman, but hit better than 43 percent as a sophomore, and on twice as many attempts. So he clearly put the time in to get better, and it was a big part of the team’s success last year.

Pelicans.com: Carr was the leading scorer for the Nittany Lions last season, but also averaged 5.0 assists per game. There are many examples of college guards whose offensive mindset and approach are affected greatly by the offensive threats that surround them. Did you get a sense that he’s capable of shifting toward being more of a distributor if that is required of him in the NBA?

Jones: I think so. One interesting side note with Carr is that this will be the first time in years that he’s not playing with guys he knows really well – three of the guys on Penn State’s NIT championship team last season, including two of his fellow starters, were his former high school teammates. I think that familiarity and comfort level definitely helped him as a passer, because from his first practice at Penn State, he had guys where he knew their tendencies, and whom he felt he could trust. Obviously, he’ll have to adapt to brand-new faces in New Orleans, but I think he’ll be willing and able to do that.

Jones: It’s a fair criticism. As impressive as his three-point percentage was last season, he actually shot just under 40 percent from inside the arc, and a lot of those were misses in the paint. Some of that definitely came down to his role as the guy most likely to find himself with the ball late in the shot clock. But I think some of it is the fact that as a relatively big guard, he never really had to develop a reliable floater like a lot of smaller players who need that to finish over bigger defenders. If he was able to take his size for granted in high school, that ended when he was facing Big Ten defenders every night. For the Pelicans, I think the reason for optimism is that he’s shown the ability to improve when needed; if he could turn himself into a really good three-point shooter, he should be able to improve his finishing around the rim.

Pelicans.com: On draft night, Carr himself mentioned in a conference call with New Orleans media that he is not known for his athleticism (he also didn’t fare well at the combine in a couple tests). How did he fare as a defender in college, both individually and team-wise?

Jones: He is definitely not a guy who’s going to impress you with his vertical jump or any other “measurables.” His best assets are really his basketball IQ and his mental toughness, the stuff that doesn’t show up on paper. There’s no question that relative lack of athleticism is the main reason a guy who averaged 20 ppg in the Big Ten was still available late in the second round.

Defensively, I think he rates as a good defender, but not a great one. Patrick Chambers has really emphasized defense and effort in both his recruiting and coaching at Penn State, and I think it’s fair to say Carr did enough in those areas to keep his coaches happy. He’ll probably never be an all-defensive pick at the next level, but I don’t think he’ll be a liability.

Pelicans.com: What is one thing we’d be surprised to know about Carr, on or off the court?

Jones: It’s only a surprise if you haven’t had a chance to watch him play, I guess, but just that he’s a guy who rises to the challenge. The best example I can give is his three games last season against Ohio State, a team that went 15-3 in Big Ten play, and had the conference player of the year in Keita Bates-Diop. Penn State beat the Buckeyes twice during the regular season and then knocked them out of the Big Ten tournament, and Carr outscored Bates-Diop 83-60 in those three games – including a 40-foot game-winner in Columbus. He’s a gamer, a winner, pick your cliché, but I think it’s that intangible quality that gives him a shot at being a real contributor in the NBA.