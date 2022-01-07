Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Todd Graffagnini on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 7, 2022

Posted: Jan 07, 2022

Pelicans radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss last night's win against Golden State & look ahead to next week's games.



Brandon Ingram on his big game vs Golden State | Pelicans Postgame 1-6-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks to the media following Thursday night's win.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks to the media following Thursday night's win.
Jan 6, 2022  |  08:38
Gary Clark on his block, staying ready | Pelicans Postgame 1-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Gary Clark speaks following Thursday's win over Golden State.
Jan 6, 2022  |  06:22
Herbert Jones on Brandon Ingram, staying out of foul trouble | Pelicans Postgame 1-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks to the media following Thursday night's game against Golden State.
Jan 6, 2022  |  05:43
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram, Gary Clark | Pelicans Postgame 1-6-22
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Thursday night's game against the Golden State Warriors.
Jan 6, 2022  |  08:35
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 32 points vs. Golden State Warriors
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 32 points vs. Golden State Warriors
Jan 6, 2022  |  01:50
Block by Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans vs Warriors 1-6-22
Block by Jaxson Hayes
Jan 6, 2022  |  00:12
Herb Jones slams it home! | Pelicans vs Warriors 1-6-22
Herb Jones slams it home!
Jan 6, 2022  |  00:23
Steal by Herbert Jones leads to a BI layup | Pelicans vs Warriors 1-6-22
Steal by Herbert Jones leads to a BI layup
Jan 6, 2022  |  00:11
Brandon Ingram with 13 Points in the 2nd Quarter vs. Golden State Warriors
Brandon Ingram with 13 Points in the 2nd Quarter vs. Golden State Warriors
Jan 6, 2022  |  01:26
Brandon Ingram and-one | Pelicans vs Warriors 1-6-22
Brandon Ingram and-one
Jan 6, 2022  |  00:17
2-pointer by Garrett Temple off the Brandon Ingram Assist | Pelicans vs Warriors 1-6-22
2-pointer by Garrett Temple off the Brandon Ingram Assist
Jan 6, 2022  |  00:09
Garrett Temple hits the 3 off the Herb Jones assist | Pelicans vs Warriors 1-6-22
Garrett Temple hits the 3 off the Herb Jones assist
Jan 6, 2022  |  00:22
Jose Alvarado on his bench role, preparing for top NBA guards | Pelicans Shootaround 1-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado speaks to the media following shootaround ahead of the team's game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Jan 6, 2022  |  03:54
Brandon Ingram on finding his rhythm, team preparations | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on January 4, 2022.
Jan 4, 2022  |  06:32
Devonte' Graham on clutch 3's, improving offensive efficiency | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on January 4, 2022.
Jan 4, 2022  |  04:18
Willie Green on late game execution, fight vs. NBA top teams | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on January 4, 2022.
Jan 4, 2022  |  05:08
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas tallies 25 points, 16 rebounds vs. Phoenix Suns 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas turned in a 25-point, 16-rebound performance in the team's loss against the Phoenix Suns.
Jan 4, 2022  |  01:45
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 28 points vs. Phoenix Suns 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham scored 28 points in the team's loss against the Phoenix Suns on January 4, 2022.
Jan 4, 2022  |  01:59
Devonte' Graham second-chance triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham sinks the deep triple on the second chance opportunity.
Jan 4, 2022  |  00:25
Brandon Ingram scores on finger roll | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives and scores with the finger roll over the Suns' defense.
Jan 4, 2022  |  00:17
Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Phoenix Suns 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans goes on an 11-0 run against Phoenix Suns between the third and fourth quarters.
Jan 4, 2022  |  00:00
Herbert Jones spins for the slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones spins to the rim for the slam.
Jan 4, 2022  |  00:16
Devonte' Graham lay-up and-1 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones steals the ball and feeds Devonte' Graham for the score and-1.
Jan 4, 2022  |  00:20
Devonte' Graham splits defenders for impressive up-and-under layup
Graham hangs in the air to finish the difficult layup
Jan 4, 2022  |  00:00
Devonte' Graham connects from the elbow | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham spots up and knocks down the mid-range jumper.
Jan 4, 2022  |  00:17
Josh Hart fastbreak jam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart takes it the distance for the fastbreak slam.
Jan 4, 2022  |  00:10
Jose Alvarado steal and score | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado steals the inbound pass and goes up for the score and-1.
Jan 4, 2022  |  00:15
Nickeil Alexander-Walker dishes to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker dishes around the defense to Jaxson Hayes for the score and-1.
Jan 4, 2022  |  00:16
Herbert Jones blocks Devin Booker | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1-4-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones continues his rejection streak with a block against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
Jan 4, 2022  |  00:16
Brandon Ingram cuts for the slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1-4-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram cuts down the lane for the two-handed slam.
Jan 4, 2022  |  00:09

