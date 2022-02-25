Todd Graffagnini on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 25, 2022
Pelicans radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss the final 23 games of the regular season and tonight's game against Phoenix.
New Orleans Pelicans All-Access | The Squad Ep. 7
On episode 7 of The Squad, New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones makes the NBA Rising Stars game and the team welcomes guard CJ McCollum via trade. Get to know the players, staff and people behind the scenes of the Pelicans organization as new head coach Willie green ushers in a new chapter for the team.
| 09:53
Behind the Scenes: Swin Cash prepares to ride in Muses
New Orleans Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations Swin Cash serves as the honorary muse in tonight's Muses parade! The Pelicans and TaxAct give you a behind the scenes look at the women of the Pelicans organization assisting Swin with her throws.
| 00:51
CJ McCollum on Zion Williamson, being ready for the rest of the season | Pelicans Practice 2-24-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks with the media following practice on Feb. 24, 2022.
| 05:02
Willie Green on Larry Nance Jr., second half of the season | Pelicans Practice 2-24-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media following practice on Feb. 24, 2022.
| 06:15
Larry Nance Jr. on New Orleans, his friendship with Josh Hart | Pelicans Practice 2-24-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. speaks with the media following practice on Feb. 24, 2022.
| 04:10
Ochsner Hero: Ja'lyssia Combs
The New Orleans Pelicans celebrate Ja'lyssia Combs as our latest Ochsner Health Hero. Ja'lyssia is 15 years old and in 2014 was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. Last November at Ochsner Medical Center, doctors implanted a left ventricular assist device in order to aid her heart in pumping blood to the rest of the body. The Combs family and Ochsner are working together to put Ja'lyssia on a list for a full heart transplant. In honor of Heart Month, Ochsner and the Pelicans recognized Ja'lyssia at the game for her commitment to remaining positive in the face of adversity.
| 00:34
Pelicans, Sprite host career panel discussion for Warren Easton, St. Augustine students | Black History Month 2022
In honor of Black History Month, the Pelicans and Sprite hosted students from Warren Easton and St. Augustine for a Sports Industry Panel Discussion and Networking event led by Pelicans staff and Sprite representatives. Students had the opportunity to hear about all of the off-the-court opportunities they could pursue in sports.
| 01:00
CJ McCollum in Round 1 of 3-Point Contest | 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum competes in Round 1 of the 3-Point Contest during 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 01:15
CJ McCollum announced with 3-Point Contest competitors | 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is announced with the 3-Point Contest competitors during 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 02:04
CJ McCollum on participating in 3-Point Contest | 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks with the media on his participation in the 3-Point Contest at 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, OH.
| 10:45
Highlights: Herbert Jones drains triple during Rising Stars game | 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones drains the triple for Team Worthy in the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 00:11
Herbert Jones announced with Team Worthy | 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones is announced with Team James Worthy ahead of the Rising Stars game during 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, OH.
| 02:17
Herbert Jones on participating in Rising Stars game | 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks with the media on his participation in the Rising Stars game at 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, OH.
| 10:10
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks, 02/17/2022
| 00:02
Jonas Valanciunas "We gotta win some games" | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame 2-17-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 17, 2022.
| 03:35
Willie Green on slow start in tough loss | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame 2-17-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 17, 2022.
| 06:05
Jaxson Hayes on Start, CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame 2-17-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 17, 2022.
| 02:40
Highlights: Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (18 pts) vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
| 01:29
Highlights: Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (16 pts) vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
| 02:03
Highlights: Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (38 pts) vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
| 02:02
CJ McCollum late-game steal and dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum keeps the Pelicans in the game with a late-game steal and dunk vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
| 00:19
Herb Jones fights through the paint for the bucket | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones takes on three defenders as he finishes with the nice paint bucket vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
| 00:18
CJ McCollum drains the and-1 floater | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum takes the contact and drains the and-1 floater vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
| 00:22
Brandon Ingram finishes through contact | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram takes the contact on the drive and finishes vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
| 00:15
Garrett Temple putback dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple climbs the ladder on the putback dunk vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
| 00:10
Jonas Valanciunas finishes the tough putback | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas owning the offensive glass vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
| 00:20
CJ McCollum points off the takeaway | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum gets the steal and finishes with a triple on the other end vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
| 00:10
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks 2nd quarter highlights (2/17/2022).
| 01:36
Jaxson Hayes multiple and-1's in the 2nd quarter | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was active on the offensive boards in the second quarter with multiple putback and-1's vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
| 00:37
Tony Snell caps 11-2 run with a shooter's roll triple | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Tony Snell gets the roll on the triple to extend an 11-2 run for the Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
| 00:22
