Todd Graffagnini on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 25, 2022

The New Orleans Pelicans celebrate Ja'lyssia Combs as our latest Ochsner Health Hero. Ja'lyssia is 15 years old and in 2014 was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. Last November at Ochsner Medical Center, doctors implanted a left ventricular assist device in order to aid her heart in pumping blood to the rest of the body. The Combs family and Ochsner are working together to put Ja'lyssia on a list for a full heart transplant. In honor of Heart Month, Ochsner and the Pelicans recognized Ja'lyssia at the game for her commitment to remaining positive in the face of adversity.

| 00:34