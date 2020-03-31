Todd Graffagnini to join Pelicans Playback prior to re-airing of Pelicans vs Grizzlies on FOX Sports New Orleans

Tonight’s “Pelicans Playback” will preview the re-air of the Pelicans’ victory over the Memphis Grizzlies from January 31. Pelicans radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini will join host Jennifer Hale in the sixth episode airing tonight at 5:30 p.m. CT. “Pelicans Playback” will include Power Plays presented by Entergy, featuring key plays and analysis from each game, in addition to a Twitter Q&A with fans.

During tonight’s broadcast on FOX Sports New Orleans beginning at 6:00 p.m. CT, Graffagnini will take over the Pelicans’ official Twitter handle, @PelicansNBA, to analyze the game and interact with fans.

“Pelicans Playback” is a 30-minute pregame show which is streamed live on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans App, and the Pelicans Facebook and Twitter pages. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans.

For more information on “Pelicans Playback”, please visit Pelicans.com.