Todd Graffagnini to join Pelicans Playback prior to re-airing of Pelicans vs Grizzlies on FOX Sports New Orleans
Tonight’s “Pelicans Playback” will preview the re-air of the Pelicans’ victory over the Memphis Grizzlies from January 31. Pelicans radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini will join host Jennifer Hale in the sixth episode airing tonight at 5:30 p.m. CT. “Pelicans Playback” will include Power Plays presented by Entergy, featuring key plays and analysis from each game, in addition to a Twitter Q&A with fans.
During tonight’s broadcast on FOX Sports New Orleans beginning at 6:00 p.m. CT, Graffagnini will take over the Pelicans’ official Twitter handle, @PelicansNBA, to analyze the game and interact with fans.
“Pelicans Playback” is a 30-minute pregame show which is streamed live on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans App, and the Pelicans Facebook and Twitter pages. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans.
For more information on “Pelicans Playback”, please visit Pelicans.com.
Pelicans Playback with Todd Graffagnini and Jen Hale - 3/31/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 6, catch our live interview with the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans Todd Graffagnini.
Pelicans Playback 2020
Pelicans Playback with Todd Graffagnini and Jen Hale - 3/31/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 6, catch our live interview with the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans Todd Graffagnini.
| 28:13
Pelicans Playback with Antonio Daniels and Jen Hale - 3/29/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 5, catch our live interview with Pelicans TV color analyst Antonio Daniels.
| 23:45
Pelicans Playback with Joel Meyers and Jen Hale - 3/27/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tonight's episode features Joel Meyers ahead of tonight's re-broadcast of Pelicans vs. Jazz on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 27:06
Pelicans Playback: Swin Cash judges Dance Cam
Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash serves as our guest judge for our virtual Krispy Krunchy Chicken Dance Cam on Pelicans Playback.
| 01:38
Pelicans Playback with Swin Cash and Jen Hale - 3/24/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 3, catch our live interview with Pelicans VP of basketball operations and team development Swin Cash.
| 21:17
Pelicans Playback with Trajan Langdon and Jen Hale - 3/22/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 2, catch our live interview with Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon.
| 24:26
Pelicans Playback with David Griffin and Jen Hale - 3/21/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 25:45
NEXT UP: