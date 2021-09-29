Todd Graffagnini and Erin Summers on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - September 29, 2021
Todd Graffagnini, Erin Summers, and Daniel Sallerson discuss the first day of Pelicans training camp.
Head Coach Willie Green Post-Practice Interview 9/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on September 29, 2021.
| 05:04
Jonas Valanciunas Post-Practice Interview | 9/29/21
Pelicans Center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following the team's practice on September 29, 2021.
| 02:48
Josh Hart Post-Practice Interview | 9/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks to the media following practice on September 29, 2021.
| 02:05
David Griffin on Zion Williamson, state of roster | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin talks about Zion Williamson and the state of the roster during 2021 Media Day interviews.
| 26:30
Zylan Cheatham on Willie Green, returning to New Orleans | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zylan Cheatham speaks on head coach Willie Green and returning to New Orleans for another Training Camp during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 03:29
Trey Murphy on Summer League, his Welcome to the NBA moment | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy speaks on his Summer League experience and his 'Welcome to the NBA' moment during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 02:25
Herbert Jones on his nickname, rookie NBA season | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones talks about his nickname, Nashville workouts with the team and his first NBA season during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 02:49
Didi Louzada on his Summer League experience, upcoming NBA season | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans guard Didi Louzada speaks on his Summer League experience and his first full NBA season during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 02:29
Wenyen Gabriel on Willie Green, improved skill set | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans forward Wenyen Gabriel on Willie Green and the improved skills he brings to the table this season during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 02:28
Naji Marshall on Summer League, playing for Willie Green | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall talks about Summer League and playing for head coach Willie Green during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 03:19
Willy Hernangomez on Devonte' Graham, Pelicans family | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez talks about teaming back up with Devonte' Graham, the Olympics and his Pelicans family during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 06:51
Tomáš Satoranský on Willie Green, playing in New Orleans | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomáš Satoranský talks about head coach Willie Green and playing in New Orleans during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 03:37
Daulton Hommes on injury recovery, motivation | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans forward Daulton Hommes speaks on his injury recovery and motivation for the season during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 03:36
Jose Alvarado on his Summer League experience, joining NBA roster | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado talks about his Summer League experience, head coach Willie Green and joining the Pelicans as a two-way player during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 06:14
Jared Harper on Willie Green, Nashville workouts | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper speaks on head coach Willie Green and the team's workouts in Nashville during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 03:56
Kira Lewis Jr. on Herb Jones, Nashville workouts | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks about teammate Herbert Jones and their Alabama connection along with the team's workouts in Nashville during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 04:07
Garrett Temple on his veteran leadership, return to Louisiana | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple speaks on bringing veteran leadership to the team along with returning to Louisiana during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 07:58
Josh Hart on Willie Green, rejoining New Orleans after free agency | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks about his free agency process and his relationship with head coach Willie Green during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 08:10
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on the guard group, leadership heading into Year 3 | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks on becoming a leader in Year 3, his offseason workouts and expectations from the guard group heading into the season during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 09:07
Devonte' Graham on joining New Orleans, playing with Zion Williamson | Pelicans Media Day 2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham talks about joining New Orleans this offseason and his excitement to play with Zion Williamson during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 04:36
Brandon Ingram on his leadership, offseason goals | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks on his leadership role, his teammates and his expectations heading into the season during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 13:37
Jonas Valančiūnas on joining New Orleans | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas speaks on head coach Willie Green, joining New Orleans this offseason, and his expectations for the upcoming season during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 07:28
Jaxson Hayes on his offseason, Brandon Ingram's leadership | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes speaks on his offseason, Brandon Ingram's leadership, and his expectations for the season during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 11:04
Zion Williamson speaks on his offseason, David Griffin | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson speaks on his offseason, David Griffin, Willie Green and his expectations for the coming season.
| 10:19
Willie Green on season preparations | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green talks about season preparations and the state of the team entering the 2021 season during 2021 Pelicans Media Day.
| 16:46
Stand with Us: Pelicans announce Hurricane Ida relief efforts
New Orleans Pelicans players, coaches and staff stand with Southern Louisiana and pledge support and relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Ida.
| 00:52
Pelicans basketball court install time-lapse for the 2021-22 NBA season
Check out this time-lapse of the New Orleans Pelicans' basketball court installation at the Smoothie King Center for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season.
| 00:30
Pelicans Schedule Release Video | 2021-22 NBA Season
New Orleans Pelicans schedule release video for the 2021-22 NBA season! Whether it’s how we party, how we drive or how we play, we do it our way - see who’s getting ready for some of the most fun matchups of the season.
| 01:00
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 87, Timberwolves 59
The Pelicans defeated the Timberwolves, 87-59. Naji Marshall recorded five points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Pelicans, while Daulton Hommes added a game-high 17 points in the victory.
| 00:01
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans Summer League 8-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green shares his takeaways from the team's undefeated Summer League run following their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
| 06:11
