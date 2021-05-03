Tim Roye on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - May 3, 2021
Tim Roye, voice of the Golden State Warriors, joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to preview tonight's game between the Pelicans and Warriors, the first of the back-to-back.
Audio Link
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Brandon Ingram 5-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps his performance vs. Golden State on Monday, May 3, 2021.
All Videos
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Brandon Ingram 5-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps his performance vs. Golden State on Monday, May 3, 2021.
| 03:03
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball recaps his performance vs. Golden State on Monday, May 3, 2021.
| 01:55
Anthony Mackie on Zion Williamson during ESPN Marvel broadcast interview | Pelicans-Warriors (5-3-21)
Actor Anthony Mackie joins ESPN's Marvel broadcast of the Pelicans vs. Warriors game to discuss his thoughts on Zion Williamson's play this season.
| 01:12
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Zion Williamson 5-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps his performance vs. Golden State on Monday, May 3, 2021.
| 01:49
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy Recaps his team's loss to Golden State on Monday, May 3, 2021.
| 06:53
Zion Williamson scores 32 points | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson notches 32 points in Monday's loss to Golden State.
| 00:01
Zion Williamson put-back slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson follows up the Brandon Ingram miss with a two-handed dunk.
| 00:12
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes throws down the alley-oop slam off the Zion Williamson assist.
| 00:12
Zion Williamson coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson collects the defensive rebound and attacks the rim on the offensive end.
| 00:10
Lonzo Ball beats first half buzzer | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball sinks the buzzer-beating triple to end the first half.
| 00:28
Zion Williamson drop-step slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slams it home using the drop-step move on the low block.
| 00:08
Brandon Ingram assist to Naji Marshall | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds Naji Marshall for the wing triple.
| 00:08
Zion Williamson And-1 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson converts the And-1 bucket off the screen & roll with Lonzo Ball.
| 00:14
Hype: Marvel, ESPN present Pelicans-Warriors special edition broadcast
Catch the first NBA Special Edition presented by State Farm: Marvel’s Arena of Heroes alternate presentation of Pelicans vs. Warriors on May 3, 2021 on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with the traditional game telecast on ESPN.
| 00:40
Ochsner offers COVID-19 vaccinations at Smoothie King Center during Pelicans games
New Orleans Pelicans fans can access COVID-19 vaccination shots at remaining home games this season at the Smoothie King Center.
| 01:51
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 5-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about the team's resilience and individual player performances in the team's overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
| 07:50
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 5-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe talks about the team's defensive focus in their overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
| 03:20
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 5-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about the team's overtime win against the Timberwolves and carrying over that momentum into their upcoming homestand against the Golden State Warriors.
| 03:55
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 5-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team's overtime win against Minnesota and the push for the final NBA play-in spot heading into Monday's homestand.
| 05:10
Game Recap: Pelicans 140, Timberwolves 136
The Pelicans defeated the Timberwolves, 140-136, in overtime. Zion Williamson recorded 37 points (14-17 FG), nine rebounds and a career-high tying eight assists while Lonzo Ball added 33 points.
| 00:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball tallies 33 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball tallied 33 points in the team's OT win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 1, 2021
| 00:01
Zion Williamson On-Court Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team's overtime victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
| 02:20
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball hits eight 3-pointers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball connects on eight 3-pointers in the overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 1, 2021
| 00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson leads team with 37 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson led the team with 37 points in the overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 1, 2021
| 00:01
Game Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans get overtime win vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Check out team highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 1, 2021
| 00:01
Zion Williamson strong OT drive | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson drives to his strong side from half court for the lay-up and-one.
| 00:15
Eric Bledsoe hits key triple in OT | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe knocks down a go-ahead triple in OT against the Timberwolves.
| 00:11
Willy Hernangomez clutch second chance bucket | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez tips home the second chance bucket to even the game in regulation.
| 00:29
Zion Williamson crossover and spins to the rim | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson crosses over the Timberwolves defense and spins to the rim for the score.
| 00:15
James Johnson cut to the rim | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson scores in the paint of the great dish from Zion Williamson.
| 00:16
NEXT UP: