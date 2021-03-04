Tim Reynolds on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 4, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans radio host and analyst Daniel Sallerson previews tonight’s game against the Miami Heat with AP Writer Tim Reynolds.
Pelicans vs. Bulls Slo-Mo Highlights 3/3/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Chicago Bulls in Game 35 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 00:55
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 01:55
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-3-21
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 05:36
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview: JJ Redick 3-3-21
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 03:12
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-03-21
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 02:33
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-3-21
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 09:21
Highlights: Jaxson Hayes big impact in limited minutes vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes brought good energy late in the game vs. the Chicago Bulls, ending with 11 points and 3 blocks (3/3/21).
| 02:30
Highlights: JJ Redick puts up 22 vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick highlights vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 01:38
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 21 vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 01:50
Highlights: Zion Williamson with 28 vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson highlights vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 01:57
JJ Redick with 11 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick with 11 points in the 4th quarter vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 00:47
Jaxson Hayes continues his big 4th quarter | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes continues his strong play in the 4th quarter with another block and a pair of buckets vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 00:56
Jaxson Hayes impacts both ends in the 4th | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with a pair of late blocks, a steal and a nice alley-oop vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 00:55
Jaxson Hayes dunks the Hart lob | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes finishes the Josh Hart alley-oop vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 00:18
Lonzo Ball from deep & in the paint | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball hits a three then follows it with a nice finish in the paint vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 00:35
Brandon Ingram works hard for the jumper | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram works hard for the nice bucket vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 00:18
Brandon Ingram 3 buckets in a row to start the 3rd | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram started fast in the 2nd half vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 00:37
Pelicans 1st Half Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans highlights from the 1st half vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 02:21
Zion steals and finishes off the Lonzo dime | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the nice steal scooped up by Lonzo Ball who gives it back for the finish vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 00:18
New Orleans Pelicans with an 11-0 Run vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Chicago Bulls, 03/03/2021
| 00:00
Zion puts Gafford on a poster | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson posterizes Bulls center Daniel Gafford vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 00:27
Zion with the sweet touch | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the hanging finish in the paint vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
| 00:12
Pelicans-Bulls Shootaround: Steven Adams 3-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams previews tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls following the team's shootaround on March 3, 2021.
| 12:40
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Bulls | March 3, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, March 3 at 7:00 PM CT on Fox Sports New Orleans.
| 00:34
Pelicans vs. Jazz Slo-Mo Highlights 3/1/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Utah Jazz in Game 34 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 02:11
Stan Van Gundy talks playing at a consistent level and improving defensively | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/2/2021. Van Gundy talked about his team’s effort on the defensive end and the need to play at a more consistent level.
| 13:50
Willy Hernangómez talks about his defensive improvement | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/2/2021. Hernangómez talked about his ability to improve on the defensive end of the floor.
| 04:45
JJ Redick on Zion Williamson, last night’s performance vs. the Jazz | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/2/2021. Redick talked about his teammate Zion Williamson and the Pelicans win last night over the Utah Jazz.
| 04:55
Full Focus: Zion, Pelicans hold off the NBA-best Jazz at home
The Pelicans beat the Utah Jazz at home led by Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.
| 00:01
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame: Lonzo Ball 3-1-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about his offensive aggressiveness in their victory over the Utah Jazz on March 1, 2021.
| 03:36
