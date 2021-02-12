Tim MacMahon on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 12, 2021
Tim MacMahon, NBA reporter for ESPN, joins the show to preview tonight's showdown between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans. Also, Tom Vecchio joins us for FanDuel Friday to give you Daily Fantasy Sports updates. Tip-off is set for 6:30 CT and fans can watch on ESPN or Fox Sports New Orleans .
Audio Link
Pelicans-Mavericks Shootaround: Willy Hernangómez 2-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez talks about the game plan against the Mavericks following the team's shootaround on February 12, 2021.
All Videos
Pelicans-Mavericks Shootaround: Willy Hernangómez 2-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez talks about the game plan against the Mavericks following the team's shootaround on February 12, 2021.
| 07:26
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Dallas
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Dallas for their second game of a four-game road trip where they will face off against the Mavericks on Friday, February 12, 2021.
| 00:32
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Mavericks | February 12, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, February 12 at 6:30 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:33
Hype: Zion Williamson 2021 All-Star | New Orleans Pelicans
Check out highlights from throughout the season of Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and make sure to vote for Williamson for the NBA 2021 All-Star game. Vote Here: Pelicans.com/Allstar21
| 00:31
Hype: Brandon Ingram 2021 All-Star | New Orleans Pelicans
Check out highlights from throughout the season of Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and make sure to vote for Ingram for the NBA 2021 All-Star game. Vote Here: Pelicans.com/Allstar21
| 00:32
Pelicans blend New Orleans and Black History in special tribute
Black History is New Orleans history for me. New Orleans Pelicans players show their support for 2021 Black History Month and local black leaders with a special tribute video narrated by Gian Smith.
| 01:49
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (2/10/21).
| 02:11
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Kira Lewis Jr. 2-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (2/10/21).
| 03:41
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (2/10/21).
| 02:44
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (2/10/21).
| 04:34
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (2/10/21).
| 02:10
Zion Williamson (29 points) Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls
Zion Williamson (29 points) Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls, 02/10/2021
| 00:01
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls, 02/10/2021
| 00:01
Zion Williamson spins past double-team | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson spins past both defenders for the lay-up.
| 00:09
Josh Hart finds Ingram for reverse lay-up | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart finds Brandon Ingram with a bounce pass for the reverse lay-up.
| 00:20
Kira Lewis Jr. steal & score | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. steals the ball and takes it coast to coast for the lay-up.
| 00:20
Pelicans 1st Half Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 2-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans highlights from the 1st half vs. the Chicago Bulls (2/10/21).
| 02:51
Zion Williamson coast to coast | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes coast to coast for the lay-in.
| 00:19
Lonzo Ball slip pass | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball finds Willy Hernangómez underneath for two.
| 00:08
Zion Williamson slashes for the lay-up | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson avoids contact for the lay-up.
| 00:12
Willy Hernangómez two-handed block | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center blocks the shot with two hands.
| 00:10
Kira Lewis Jr. banks in the floater | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. banks in the off-balance floater.
| 00:20
Lonzo Ball feeds Zion with crafty bounce pass | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball throws bounce pass to Zion for the easy lay-up.
| 00:10
Lonzo Ball nails deep three | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball hits the deep three pointer and draws the foul.
| 00:13
Bledsoe finds Steven Adams for the up-and-under | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe finds Steven Adams in the paint for the up and under score (2/10/21).
| 00:20
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Bulls | February 10, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, February 10 at 8:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:30
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Chicago
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Chicago for their first game of a four-game road trip where they will take on the Bulls on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
| 00:29
Pelicans vs. Rockets Slo-Mo Highlights 2/9/21
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' win over the Houston Rockets in Game 23 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 02:04
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets | Full Game Highlights
Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' 130-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
| 01:55
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-9-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (2/9/21).
| 04:00
NEXT UP: