Tim MacMahon on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 12, 2021

Posted: Feb 12, 2021

Tim MacMahon, NBA reporter for ESPN, joins the show to preview tonight's showdown between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans. Also, Tom Vecchio joins us for FanDuel Friday to give you Daily Fantasy Sports updates. Tip-off is set for 6:30 CT and fans can watch on ESPN or Fox Sports New Orleans .



Pelicans-Mavericks Shootaround: Willy Hernangómez 2-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez talks about the game plan against the Mavericks following the team's shootaround on February 12, 2021.

Feb 12, 2021  |  07:26
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Dallas
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Dallas

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Dallas for their second game of a four-game road trip where they will face off against the Mavericks on Friday, February 12, 2021.
Feb 12, 2021  |  00:32
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Mavericks | February 12, 2021
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Mavericks | February 12, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, February 12 at 6:30 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Feb 12, 2021  |  00:33
Hype: Zion Williamson 2021 All-Star | New Orleans Pelicans
Hype: Zion Williamson 2021 All-Star | New Orleans Pelicans

Check out highlights from throughout the season of Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and make sure to vote for Williamson for the NBA 2021 All-Star game. Vote Here: Pelicans.com/Allstar21
Feb 11, 2021  |  00:31
Hype: Brandon Ingram 2021 All-Star | New Orleans Pelicans
Hype: Brandon Ingram 2021 All-Star | New Orleans Pelicans

Check out highlights from throughout the season of Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and make sure to vote for Ingram for the NBA 2021 All-Star game. Vote Here: Pelicans.com/Allstar21
Feb 11, 2021  |  00:32
Pelicans blend New Orleans and Black History in special tribute
Pelicans blend New Orleans and Black History in special tribute

Black History is New Orleans history for me. New Orleans Pelicans players show their support for 2021 Black History Month and local black leaders with a special tribute video narrated by Gian Smith.
Feb 11, 2021  |  01:49
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-10-21
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-10-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (2/10/21).
Feb 10, 2021  |  02:11
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Kira Lewis Jr. 2-10-21
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Kira Lewis Jr. 2-10-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (2/10/21).
Feb 10, 2021  |  03:41
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-10-21
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-10-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (2/10/21).
Feb 10, 2021  |  02:44
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-10-21
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-10-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (2/10/21).
Feb 10, 2021  |  04:34
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-10-21
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-10-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (2/10/21).
Feb 10, 2021  |  02:10
Zion Williamson (29 points) Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls
Zion Williamson (29 points) Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls

Zion Williamson (29 points) Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls, 02/10/2021
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:01
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls, 02/10/2021
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:01
Zion Williamson spins past double-team | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Zion Williamson spins past double-team | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson spins past both defenders for the lay-up.
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:09
Josh Hart finds Ingram for reverse lay-up | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Josh Hart finds Ingram for reverse lay-up | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart finds Brandon Ingram with a bounce pass for the reverse lay-up.
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:20
Kira Lewis Jr. steal & score | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. steal & score | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. steals the ball and takes it coast to coast for the lay-up.
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:20
Pelicans 1st Half Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 2-10-21
Pelicans 1st Half Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 2-10-21

New Orleans Pelicans highlights from the 1st half vs. the Chicago Bulls (2/10/21).
Feb 10, 2021  |  02:51
Zion Williamson coast to coast | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Zion Williamson coast to coast | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes coast to coast for the lay-in.
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:19
Lonzo Ball slip pass | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Lonzo Ball slip pass | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball finds Willy Hernangómez underneath for two.
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:08
Zion Williamson slashes for the lay-up | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Zion Williamson slashes for the lay-up | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson avoids contact for the lay-up.
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:12
Willy Hernangómez two-handed block | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Willy Hernangómez two-handed block | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center blocks the shot with two hands.
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:10
Kira Lewis Jr. banks in the floater | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. banks in the floater | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. banks in the off-balance floater.
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:20
Lonzo Ball feeds Zion with crafty bounce pass | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Lonzo Ball feeds Zion with crafty bounce pass | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball throws bounce pass to Zion for the easy lay-up.
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:10
Lonzo Ball nails deep three | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Lonzo Ball nails deep three | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball hits the deep three pointer and draws the foul.
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:13
Bledsoe finds Steven Adams for the up-and-under | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Bledsoe finds Steven Adams for the up-and-under | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe finds Steven Adams in the paint for the up and under score (2/10/21).
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:20
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Bulls | February 10, 2021
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Bulls | February 10, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, February 10 at 8:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Chicago
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Chicago

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Chicago for their first game of a four-game road trip where they will take on the Bulls on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:29
Pelicans vs. Rockets Slo-Mo Highlights 2/9/21
Pelicans vs. Rockets Slo-Mo Highlights 2/9/21

Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' win over the Houston Rockets in Game 23 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Feb 10, 2021  |  02:04
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets | Full Game Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets | Full Game Highlights

Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' 130-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
Feb 9, 2021  |  01:55
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-9-2021
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-9-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (2/9/21).
Feb 9, 2021  |  04:00

