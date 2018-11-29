Tim Frazier seizes opportunity to start, gets Pelicans back on track in rout over Wizards

It sounds like a dream scenario for a pass-first point guard: As Tim Frazier quickly dribbled into the frontcourt Wednesday, ahead and in prime scoring position was five-time All-Star forward Anthony Davis, joined at various times by fellow current top-50 NBA scorers Jrue Holiday, Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle. After sitting out all six New Orleans games from Nov. 16-24, it was hard for Frazier not to smile following a 125-104 win over the Wizards, in which he logged 37 minutes and constantly found his talented teammates for easy hoops. Frazier handed out 12 assists and proved to be a major catalyst in New Orleans getting back to its fast-paced, high-scoring ways. The Pelicans began the season 4-0 and 10-7, but had dropped four consecutive games prior to Frazier being elevated from end-of-bench to first string.

“They made my job easy tonight,” Frazier said of being surrounded by scoring weapons. “They made shots and cut, (getting) layups. You have so many threats on the court. You have AD, Jrue, two top players in the league. You’ve got Niko, who you can’t help off of. E’Twaun (Moore) doing his job well. Julius and the rest of the team. Everyone came in, contributed and made my job easy.”

On a night New Orleans hopes to eventually view as a turning point amid some early-season inconsistency, Frazier quickly set an up-tempo, unselfish tone by keeping his head up at all times, scanning the floor for open teammates. On a couple plays that resulted in Frazier assists, he appeared to have a chance to shoot the ball himself, but instead dropped off a pass to cutters like Randle, who in one sequence powered up for a three-point play on a fast break. Fourth-year head coach Alvin Gentry had recently expressed the need for the Pelicans to demonstrate better ball movement and shot selection.

“It’s amazing to see someone like that, unselfish,” Mirotic said. “I saw that a couple times, where he could’ve shot the ball, but he wanted to pass. That’s a great thing about him. He knows what we need. He was also looking for me a lot and saying, ‘Be ready, be ready.’ ”

New Orleans won fast-break points over Washington by a 26-8 margin, turning the tables on Saturday’s matchup in D.C., which the Wizards took over in the fourth quarter partly by getting run-outs vs. the Pelicans.

“It helped us. It created a lot of mismatches,” Moore said of Frazier’s frenetic approach to the offense. “Playing fast, it’s hard for teams to keep up with us. We have guys who can do multiple things. It makes us more dangerous. Tim did a great job pushing the pace and getting us easy shots, something we haven’t had the last two games.”

“That was my job,” Frazier said of speeding things up offensively. “Coach (Gentry) brought me in and said, ‘We need you to push the pace. We've got to get back to moving fast.’ That was the emphasis of shootaround, practice and film. I think we did a great job with the pace.”

After being forced into the starting point-guard role upon Elfrid Payton’s finger injury, Holiday had struggled with turnovers in recent games, but Frazier allowed Holiday to return to his more comfortable spot at shooting guard. Holiday led New Orleans in scoring Wednesday with 29 points, one of three Pelicans to notch 20-plus points (Davis 28, Randle 23).

Frazier: “Jrue was doing a lot. We needed to help him out, so he can just roam, get off the ball and be the great player that he is.”

The New Orleans attack looked better in numerous ways Wednesday, with Frazier registering half of the team’s 24 assists and the Pelicans tallying more than 30 points in each of the first three quarters. The 125 points were the most New Orleans has scored since piling up 140 vs. San Antonio on Nov. 19, the last time the Pelicans won prior to beating the Wizards.

“It started with Tim, pushing the pace,” Holiday said. “He’s way faster than me, so it was me trying to catch up to him. We were getting easy buckets – that’s the way to start the game.”

“You could see our body language was a little different,” Mirotic noted of the team’s demeanor following a frustrating 17-point loss to Boston two days earlier.

Asked what it was like to be a frequent DNP this month, the 28-year-old Frazier replied that he’s been in the NBA long enough to have experienced every possible scenario as a player.

“Fifth year in the league,” Frazier said, philosophically. “It just comes and goes. Not everybody can be AD. But your job as a player is to always be ready when your name is called.

“The biggest thing, which I keep mentioning, is knowing what the role was and trying to figure out how you can help the team. My role is to push the pace and try to find guys.”