Three Pelicans players remain out Saturday at Utah

New Orleans’ injury report remains the same for the second game of its weekend series in Salt Lake City against the Jazz.

Forwards Zion Williamson (right foot fracture), Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) and guard Didi Louzada (league suspension) were listed as out for Saturday’s back-to-back at Utah (8 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM).

For Utah, point guard Mike Conley has not played in a back-to-back this season, but The Athletic writer Tony Jones tweeted this afternoon that Conley is "on track to play the back end of a back-to-back for the first time this season. Pretty strong message to how much this team is trying to shake its slump."

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (5-16)

Friday win at Utah

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

UTAH (12-7)

Friday loss vs. New Orleans

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 26: New Orleans 98, at Utah 97

Nov. 27: at Utah, 8 p.m.

Jan. 3: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

March 4: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Utah 41-25 (Pelicans won last 2)