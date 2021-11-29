Three Pelicans players remain out for Monday's game at Los Angeles Clippers

New Orleans’ injury report remains the same for the final game of its road trip Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Forwards Zion Williamson (right foot fracture), Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) and guard Didi Louzada (league suspension) were listed as out for Monday's game (9:30 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM).

The Pelicans (5-17) are coming into the game off of a 127-105 loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday. The Clippers (11-9) lost to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, 105-90.