Three Pelicans players questionable for Friday's game at Golden State

The New Orleans Pelicans listed Steven Adams (right first MTP sprain), Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) and Wes Iwundu (left shoulder sprain) as questionable on Thursday’s official injury update. Zion Williamson (left hand fracture), Lonzo Ball (right thumb strain) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) have been ruled out of Friday's game at Golden State.

New Orleans will take on the Golen State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. (CST) on Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN and 100.3 FM.

Golden State has ruled Damion Lee (health and safety protocols), Kelly Oubre Jr. (left wrist soreness), Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus injury) out for tomorrow's game.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (31-39, 12TH IN WEST)

Wednesday loss at Dallas

Eric Bledsoe, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naji Marshall, James Johnson, Willy Hernangómez

GOLDEN STATE (37-33, 8TH IN WEST)

Tuesday win at Phoenix

Steph Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

SEASON SERIES

FIRST HALF

None

SECOND HALF

May 3: New Orleans 108, vs. Golden State 123

May 4: New Orleans 108 vs. Golden State 103

May 14: at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 23-40 (Pelicans won last 1)