Three Pelicans listed out for Sunday game at Minnesota

Following Saturday’s morning practice in Metairie, Alvin Gentry indicated that it is unlikely JJ Redick will play during New Orleans’ four-game road trip that stops in Minnesota, Sacramento, Utah and Los Angeles (Clippers). The veteran shooting guard is among three players officially listed as out on Saturday’s injury report, ahead of Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. matinee at Minnesota.

Redick is joined by rookie guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (right wrist) and Darius Miller (Achilles). Redick has been sidelined this week due to a left hamstring strain.