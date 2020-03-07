Three Pelicans listed out for Sunday game at Minnesota
Following Saturday’s morning practice in Metairie, Alvin Gentry indicated that it is unlikely JJ Redick will play during New Orleans’ four-game road trip that stops in Minnesota, Sacramento, Utah and Los Angeles (Clippers). The veteran shooting guard is among three players officially listed as out on Saturday’s injury report, ahead of Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. matinee at Minnesota.
Redick is joined by rookie guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (right wrist) and Darius Miller (Achilles). Redick has been sidelined this week due to a left hamstring strain.
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat - Game 63 - March 6, 2020
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Miami Heat on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
All Videos
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat - Game 63 - March 6, 2020
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Miami Heat on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
| 01:50
Pelicans Practice: Zion Williamson 03-07-20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson addresses media following practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
| 03:09
Pelicans-Chevron host Math Hoops Night at Smoothie King Center
The New Orleans Pelicans and Chevron hosted over 300 students from 7 different schools to celebrate their success in Math Hoops competition during the 2019-20 season.
| 01:16
Pelicans-Heat Postgame: Josh Hart 3-6-2020
Pelicans guard Josh Hart recaps his performance during tonight's 110-104 victory over the Miami Heat
| 02:32
Highlights: Jrue Holiday nets 20 points vs. Miami Heat
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday scores 20 points in a variety of ways to help the Pelicans defeat the Miami Heat.
| 01:54
Pelicans-Heat Postgame: Brandon Ingram 3-6-2020
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps tonight's 110-104 home win over the Miami Heat
| 02:48
Highlights: Lonzo Ball scores 16 points vs. Miami Heat
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball contributes 16 points vs. Miami Heat.
| 01:50
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 17 points vs. Miami Heat
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson notches 17 points vs. the Miami Heat Friday, Mar. 6.
| 01:53
Pelicans-Heat Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3-6-2020
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday recaps tonight's 110-104 victory over the Miami Heat
| 02:56
Pelicans-Heat Postgame: Alvin Gentry 03-06-20
New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry addresses media following Friday's win over the Miami Heat at the Smoothie King Center.
| 06:10
Highlights: Josh Hart tallies 19 points vs. Miami Heat
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart tallies 19 points on his birthday against the Miami Heat.
| 01:36
Pelicans Postgame On-Court Interview: Josh Hart vs. Heat
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart talks about the team's performance with Jen Hale on-court following the win over the Miami Heat.
| 02:02
60-Second Recap: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat
Get your 60-second recap of the New Orleans Pelicans 110-104 victory over the Miami Heat.
| 00:01
Pelicans vs. Heat Highlights: Brandon Ingram triple
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram beats the shot clock with a three from the wing.
| 00:10
Pelicans vs. Heat Highlights: Josh Hart buries the deep triple
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart drills a deep three to extend the Pelicans lead.
| 00:13
Pelicans vs. Heat Highlights: Jrue Holiday dishes to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday finds Zion Williamson in the paint for the slam.
| 00:14
Pelicans vs. Heat Highlights: Brandon Ingram slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives baseline and hammers home the two-handed dunk.
| 00:15
Pelicans vs. Heat Highlights: Zion Williamson alley-oop
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson elevates for the alley-oop slam.
| 00:08
Pelicans vs. Heat Highlights: E'Twaun Moore ball fake
New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore fakes out the defender for the crafty layup.
| 00:10
Pelicans vs. Heat Highlights: Zion Williamson lay-in
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hangs in the air to convert the left-handed layup.
| 00:17
Pelicans vs. Heat Highlights: Lonzo Ball block leads to Jrue Holiday bucket
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball swats the Miami shot attempt leading to a fast-break finger roll by Jrue Holiday.
| 00:09
Pelicans vs. Heat Highlights: Zion Williamson reverse layup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson attacks the paint and finishes the reverse layup.
| 00:10
Zion Williamson gifts his teammates 'Bayou Boys' Jordans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson surprised his teammates with New Orleans themed "Bayou Boys" Jordans after practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on March 6, 2020.
| 01:16
Pelicans-Heat Shootaround: Kenrich Williams 3-6-2020
Pelicans forward Kenrich Williams talks about practicing following his recovery from a back injury
| 01:46
Pelicans-Heat Shootaround: Frank Jackson 3-6-2020
Pelicans guard Frank Jackson preview tonight's home match-up vs the Miami Heat
| 02:05
Pelicans-Northwestern Mutual host youth basketball clinic
The New Orleans Pelicans and Northwestern mutual hosted over 100 kids for a youth basketball clinic at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on March 4, 2020.
| 01:09
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Lonzo Ball 3/4/2020
Lonzo Ball speaks to the media after the New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks game at American Airlines Center on March 4, 2020.
| 02:08
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Brandon Ingram 3/4/2020
Brandon Ingram speaks to the media after the New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks game at American Airlines Center on March 4, 2020.
| 02:22
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3/4/2020
Jrue Holiday speaks to the media after the New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks game at American Airlines Center on March 4, 2020.
| 04:02
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Zion Williamson Interview 3/4/20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans' tough overtime loss vs the Dallas Mavericks on 3/4/20.
| 05:21
Interested in Pelicans Injury updates? Sign up to get the latest info!
NEXT UP: