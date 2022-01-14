Three Pelicans listed as out for Saturday's game in Brooklyn

Coming off of two home wins, the New Orleans Pelicans make their way to Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Saturday. The injury report for the Pelicans remains relatively the same with only one name being added to the inactive list.

The list of Pelicans who are out was reduced earlier this week to just forward Zion Williamson and guard Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), but on Thursday, Didi Louzada was assigned to the Birmingham Squadron, and his name has been added to the inactive list for Saturday (G-League assignment).

The Nets had three players listed as Out for their previous game: Joe Harris (ankle), Lamarcus Aldridge (foot), and Kyrie Irving. On Friday, Nic Claxton was given a day-to-day designation and will likely carry a questionable tag into Saturday's matchup. Irving does not play in Brooklyn's home games due to Covid-19 restrictions in New York.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

BROOKLYN NETS (26-15)

Thursday loss at Oklahoma City

James Harden, Bruce Brown, Deandre' Bembry, Kessler Edwards, Day'ron Sharpe

NEW ORLEANS (16-26)

Thursday win vs. LA Clippers

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 12: at New Orleans 112, Brooklyn 120

Jan. 14: at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Brooklyn leads 21-20