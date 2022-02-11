Three Pelicans listed as out for Saturday home game vs. Spurs

A little more than 24 hours ahead of Saturday’s key Western Conference home game vs. San Antonio, New Orleans is as healthy as it’s been in a stretch, after Willy Hernangomez practiced Friday, coming off the team’s injury list. Three Pelicans with longer-term injuries remain listed as out, including Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee soreness) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

On the San Antonio side, Tre Jones (dental) was listed as questionable to play Friday in Atlanta. Goran Dragic (not with team) and Tomas Satoransky (not with team) were listed as out.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

SAN ANTONIO (20-35, 13TH IN WEST)

Wednesday loss at Cleveland

Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl

Note: San Antonio plays Friday at Atlanta in the first game of a back-to-back for the Spurs. By NBA rule, San Antonio will be required to submit its injury report on Saturday by 1 p.m. local time.

NEW ORLEANS (22-33, 10TH IN WEST)

Thursday loss vs. Miami

Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 12: at San Antonio 112, New Orleans 97

Feb. 12: at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

March 18: at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

March 26: at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

San Antonio 51-19 (Spurs won last 3); San Antonio 4-3 in postseason (2008 Western Conference semifinals)