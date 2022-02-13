Pelicans injury report graphic

Three Pelicans listed as out for Monday home game vs. Toronto Raptors

by Pelicans.com
Posted: Feb 13, 2022

Three New Orleans Pelicans with longer-term injuries remain listed as out for Monday's home game vs. the Toronto Raptors (31-24), including guard Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), forward Larry Nance Jr. (right knee soreness) and forward Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

The Pelicans (22-34) will be looking to secure their first victory since trading for guard CJ McCollum last week. The game is at 7 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center and will be broadcast by Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3. You can get tickets here.

